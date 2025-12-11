Alabama star predicted to replace $84 million Super Bowl champion in NFL Draft

Matthew Stafford is on the books for the Los Angeles Rams until the end of next season, but the team could find his replacement in one of college football’s most productive quarterbacks.

Alabama star quarterback Ty Simpson was recently projected as the No. 31 overall NFL Draft selection to the Rams, according to ESPN draft analyst Field Yates.

Where he fits on the team

Stafford isn’t exactly playing himself off the field right now, with the Rams sitting at 10-3 and winning 7 of their last 8 games while sitting atop the NFC West standings.

Just as the franchise was hoping after it signed him to a two-year contract worth $84 million before the start of the 2025 season, an investment that has thus far paid off.

That could be all the better for Simpson, who could use some time to get detailed off-field instruction from the Rams’ quarterback developers while Stafford remains the starter.

“Simpson has nifty in-pocket movement, the ability to be an accurate passer and a strong arm when he can set his platform,” Yates said in his assessment.

He added: “Given their extra first-round pick, the Rams can afford to take a chance on their quarterback of the future.”

Would he come out?

Before Simpson can be drafted, he first has to declare, and there’s no consensus that he’s going to do that as the Crimson Tide embarks on its College Football Playoff run.

The hype around Simpson went into overdrive during his midseason run of success, during which he had just one interception over nine games, but that production declined over his last four games, which Alabama split at 2-2.

Simpson ranked 10th in college football in passer rating while completing over 70 percent of his passes, but dipped to 90th in that category while hitting 58 percent of his throws over his last six appearances.

That shift in output came against better defenses, as Simpson played better against defenses that ranked outside the top 25 in efficiency, and struggled against opponents that placed in the top 15 in that category.

What the experts say now

Initially, his remarkable success, and that of Alabama on the field, had Ty Simpson emerging as a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection.

Lately, the new consensus among the experts after watching his last few games is that Simpson should stay in school.

“Simpson needs more time in college ,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler simply stated in a blunt assessment of the Alabama quarterback’s draft prospects.

Veteran draft analyst Todd McShay has not wavered in believing Simpson has credible future possibilities in the NFL, but also noted that he should probably wait.

“My stance on him and his NFL potential has not changed. My stance has become firm on this, though: he needs to go back to school ,” McShay said.

