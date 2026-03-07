All-American RB set to Take Over Big 12 in 2026 College Football Season

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle brought a wave of change to every program across the college football landscape.

Many transfers in the 2026 opted to go their own way in the cycle to find better situations in the form of heftier NIL packages and quicker paths to playing time. However, some transfers grouped together to follow the coaches they began their careers with to his next head coaching stop.

One player in a cluster was former North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins, who followed Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. Hawkins will have three seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder arrived at North Texas as a three-star prospect in the class of 2025. Hawkins quickly made an impact with the Mean Green, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns to go along with 32 receptions for 370 yards and four more touchdowns through the air. He was named Rookie of the Year and a member of the All-AAC First Team for his outstanding freshman campaign.

Hawkins is one of a handful of pieces that can make Oklahoma State's offense dangerous in 2026. In the passing game, the Cowboys will start FBS-leading passer Drew Mestemaker at quarterback and two proven wide receivers in Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman. Sean Brophy will coordinate the offense just as he did at North Texas.

The possibilities of Hawkins in a capable offense in one of the more open power conferences have caught the attention of those around college football. In a survey of 14 anonymous college football staffers by The Athletic, one Group of Six staffer said Hawkins was the transfer he liked most in the cycle.

"Caleb Hawkins (North Texas to Oklahoma State). I think he’s a flippin’ stud," the staffer said. " He’s so talented. He’s going to come in and be one of the best running backs in the Big 12 on Day 1."

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Potential impact on the 2026 Big 12 race

Oklahoma State was the epitome of steadiness for nearly two decades in the Big 12 under Mike Gundy. The Cowboys plummeted to 3-9 in 2024 and finished 2025 at 1-11, parting ways with Gundy less than a month into the season.

The departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024 turned conference championship dreams into realities for much of the Big 12. Oklahoma State will go head-to-head with reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech in mid-November, a point in the season in which both teams could be swelling with momentum toward a Big 12 Championship.

Houston and Arizona State are potential stumbling blocks on the road. The Cougars are coming off a 10-win season and return starting quarterback Conner Weigman. The Sun Devils feature several new pieces on the offensive end, but they were able to keep Kenny Dillingham despite all the craziness from the coaching carousel.

Oklahoma State draws West Virginia, UCF, Colorado and Kansas, four of the other five Big 12 teams that finished 2025 with losing records. The Cowboys also play road games against Iowa State and Kansas State, two teams that opted out of the 2025 postseason because of coaching changes.