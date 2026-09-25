American Conference Makes Expansion Decision on Three College Football Programs

The American Conference isn't adding any of the three college football programs that asked to join, even after Miami (Ohio) offered between $30 million and $40 million for a spot in the league.

Miami (Ohio), James Madison and UConn all reached out to the American about membership, college football reporters Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos reported Friday. But sources told the reporters the conference won't expand right now.

Miami (Ohio) offers millions to join

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Miami (Ohio) and James Madison want full membership in the American. UConn only wants to join for football, so its other sports can stay in the Big East.

The RedHawks made the biggest push of the three schools. They've spent the last year building a case as an expansion target, and they have one of the highest roster payrolls outside the power conferences. That spending has helped the Oxford, Ohio, school reach three straight Mid-American Conference title games.

The RedHawks' basketball team, coached by Travis Steele, went 32-2 last season, including 18-0 in conference play. In February, the school's Board of Trustees approved a $242 million plan to build a new arena.

"This isn't some fluky, cute story," Miami athletic director David Sayler said in March about his basketball program.

Miami (Ohio)'s bid matches how American commissioner Tim Pernetti described expansion at the league's media days in July. "It's got to be almost like pro sports where schools are almost paying expansion fees to get into these conferences," Pernetti said per Green, Bold & Bold.

The RedHawks offered roughly double the $18 million entry fee Sacramento State paid to join the Mid-American Conference this year, but the American still isn't expanding.

Why do schools want to join The American Conference?

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Schools want in because of the league's money and brand. In 2019, the American signed a 12-year, $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN. At the time, that deal was worth more than $7 million per school each year, far more than other conferences at its level.

Under Pernetti, the league also moved its multimedia rights in-house and started a business arm called Rise Ventures. The conference's value doubled in 11 months.

Last season, the American was the only conference to beat teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. It's also the only conference outside the power leagues to send more than one team to the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati made it in 2021, and Tulane got in last season.

UConn and James Madison seek entry

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UConn is trying to return to a league it left six years ago. The Huskies joined the Big East in 2020 in every sport but football, and the football team has played as an independent since then.

The Huskies went 9-4 in both 2024 and 2025 under former coach Jim Mora, who left for Colorado State after last season. Jason Candle now leads the program, and UConn is 2-1 this year.

James Madison became the first Sun Belt team to reach the College Football Playoff last season. The Dukes moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2022 and have gone 43-11 since then.

Two of the schools that asked to join meet this weekend. UConn at Miami (Ohio) kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. Candle went 3-1 against the RedHawks as Toledo's head coach.