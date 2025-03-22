College Football HQ

Andrew Luck 'doubled down' in support of Troy Taylor amid workplace probes

Despite investigations into the workplace conduct of football coach Troy Taylor, Stanford general manager Andrew Luck still supports the man he helped hire to the position, per a new report.

James Parks

Former Stanford quarterback and current football GM Andrew Luck is standing by head coach Troy Taylor amid investigations into his workplace behavior, according to a new report.
Former Stanford quarterback and current football GM Andrew Luck is standing by head coach Troy Taylor amid investigations into his workplace behavior, according to a new report. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck is yet to say anything publicly about the multiple investigations into embattled head coach Troy Taylor, but one report suggests he has already taken a side.

Luck has already met with the Cardinal football team himself alongside Taylor and has “doubled down on standing by his coach,” according to a report from ESPN.

That would be a notable vote of confidence from the man in charge of the Stanford football program in the presence of a coach whose workplace behavior has come under a sudden microscope.

That’s after it was reported that Taylor was the subject of two different probes commissioned by the school after receiving complaints about his alleged conduct in the football office.

Taylor had garnered enough complaints within his first few months on campus that Stanford contracted with a consulting firm to investigate his workplace conduct in May, per a report.

The firm conducted more than 30 interviews which claimed Taylor had a “significant blind spot on how his ‘direct communication’ is received by staff,” according to its findings.

A second firm hired by Stanford called Taylor’s treatment of a compliance officer “inappropriate, discriminatory on the basis of sex” and that it had a “significant negative impact” on her.

The author of the second report claimed that he never came across “this palpable level of animosity and disdain” for a compliance office in his time advising college athletic departments.

(ESPN)

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

-

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News