Andrew Luck 'doubled down' in support of Troy Taylor amid workplace probes
Stanford football general manager Andrew Luck is yet to say anything publicly about the multiple investigations into embattled head coach Troy Taylor, but one report suggests he has already taken a side.
Luck has already met with the Cardinal football team himself alongside Taylor and has “doubled down on standing by his coach,” according to a report from ESPN.
That would be a notable vote of confidence from the man in charge of the Stanford football program in the presence of a coach whose workplace behavior has come under a sudden microscope.
That’s after it was reported that Taylor was the subject of two different probes commissioned by the school after receiving complaints about his alleged conduct in the football office.
Taylor had garnered enough complaints within his first few months on campus that Stanford contracted with a consulting firm to investigate his workplace conduct in May, per a report.
The firm conducted more than 30 interviews which claimed Taylor had a “significant blind spot on how his ‘direct communication’ is received by staff,” according to its findings.
A second firm hired by Stanford called Taylor’s treatment of a compliance officer “inappropriate, discriminatory on the basis of sex” and that it had a “significant negative impact” on her.
The author of the second report claimed that he never came across “this palpable level of animosity and disdain” for a compliance office in his time advising college athletic departments.
