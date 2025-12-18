Anonymous coach names biggest fraud in the College Football Playoff

There’s always plenty of argument about who belongs and doesn’t belong in the College Football Playoff, and that was certainly the case this season, especially given the debates around that final spot coming between Notre Dame and Miami.

But looking over the 2025 bracket, it’s one of the most recognizable SEC programs that is getting the biggest criticism from those in the coaching business.

Asked to name the biggest fraud in this year’s College Football Playoff, it wasn’t one of the Group of Five teams that got the most attention, but none other than Ole Miss, which made the field on the back of a historic season.

Ole Miss, a fraud?

That’s according to one FBS coach, who doesn’t believe the Rebels have a good case.

“They’ve had so many distractions with Lane Kiffin leaving, and Oklahoma is probably their only good win this year,” an unnamed Group of Five head coach said of the Rebels heading into the College Football Playoff, according to The Athletic.

Whoever it was who said it, he apparently wasn’t alone. Far from it.

Taking a vote from more than two dozen anonymous coaches heading into the playoff, the publication found that to be, if not a consensus opinion, then something like it.

Ole Miss won out among the various playoff teams with 29 percent of respondents saying it was the most fraudulent team in the College Football Playoff this season.

A wild year for Ole Miss

Picking on the Rebels for not being playoff-worthy sounds counter-intuitive, given the unprecedentedly good season they’ve had on the field.

For the first time ever, Ole Miss completed an 11-win regular season and qualified for its first College Football Playoff berth.

Then came the drama. The head coach who brought them that success became the biggest name in what emerged as college football’s most hectic coaching carousel.

Lane Kiffin was named as the leading target for two other SEC programs and ultimately departed the Rebels for conference rival LSU after winning the Egg Bowl game.

Coach highlights Rebels' schedule

The concern around Ole Miss’ perceived quality of schedule doesn’t seem like a concern at first glance.

It played three teams that made the College Football Playoff, beating both Oklahoma and Tulane, and losing a closely-fought matchup on the road against SEC champion Georgia.

Otherwise, the Rebels beat lesser SEC opponents like Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas.

The win against then-No. 4 LSU doesn’t look as good as it did at the time, given the Tigers’ fall from grace that led to Brian Kelly’s ouster.

There was no universe in which an 11-1 Ole Miss was being left out of the College Football Playoff. Whether it truly belongs will be decided on the field, which can be said for any team in the bracket.

But the Rebels weren’t alone

Not far behind in the fraud poll were two surprising names. Big 12 champion Texas Tech and SEC runner-up Alabama were both decried as playoff frauds with 17 percent of the vote each.

Texas Tech being included is truly puzzling, given the quality of its defense, but those asked expressed concern for the offense, in particular quarterback Behren Morton.

In second place was “no answer,” as 21 percent of those asked didn’t provide any hints as to who they thought were frauds.

Group of Five selection James Madison received 8 percent of the vote as a perceived fraud, while Oregon and Oklahoma each got 4 percent.

Alabama not getting respect

One defensive coordinator from the SEC and a defensive assistant from the Big Ten took issue with the Crimson Tide being included among the dozen playoff teams this year.

“Alabama should have, like, five losses this year. They shouldn’t be there,” the SEC defensive coordinator said.

And the Big Ten coach added: “I’ve watched them. They’re not that good this year. I didn’t see enough from them to get this chance.”

