App St football player hits teammate with helmet in practice: Video
It's not unheard of that tempers will flare at any football practice, but a recent Appalachian State scrimmage found a player so heated that he flung his helmet at his own teammate.
That's according to a new video that was leaked on X recently, showing a play where a defensive lineman ripped off the helmet of an offensive lineman and struck him in the head with it.
The defender's helmet was already off and rolling around on the field when the leaked footage starts rolling, so it probably came off during a play during the practice.
Appalachian State came in at No. 1 in the preseason Sun Belt preseason football rankings and is expected to contend for the Group of Five's position in the expanded College Football Playoff.
Like many football programs, Appalachian State is known to wear protective Guardian Caps over their helmets, so hopefully that was enough to soften the blow to the player's head, at least somewhat.
The incident brings to mind another recent helmet-swinging incident, back in 2019 when Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Although it's unlikely the player responsible for this blatant assault will be on the field for the team, with what is almost certainly going to be severe discipline up to dismissal from the program.
