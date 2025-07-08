Arch Manning reveals donation to Texas flood relief efforts, asks for more help
Texas has been devastated by historic flooding in the Hill Country area, resulting in the death of more than 100 people, including more than two dozen children.
Now, as the recovery process only starts to begin, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning wants to be part of the solution.
Manning took to social media to offer his support to the recovery efforts, and asked his followers to chip in whatever they can, too.
“Hey everyone, this is Arch Manning. The flooding in Central Texas has devastated communities and caused enormous loss. My heart goes out to everyone that’s been affected,” Manning said on Instagram.
“Please join me in donating to the four organizations below who are providing vital support as recovery efforts get underway. Thank you.”
Manning specifically mentioned the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, the Texas Search and Rescue, Mercy Chefs, and the United Cajun Navy as needing financial support to carry out their efforts in the Texas Hill Country.
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian have already expressed their condolences to those who were lost in the widespread flooding.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities and families of Central Texas affected by today’s devastating flooding,” the team said in a message that was shared by the Longhorns’ coach.
