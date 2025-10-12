Texas QB Arch Manning's gesture vs. Oklahoma grabs college football world's attention
After an upset loss to Florida, Arch Manning bounced back in a major way for Texas and was not afraid to let Oklahoma know about it. Manning helped seal the win with less than five minutes remaining after a lengthy run against the Sooners defense.
After securing the first down, Manning waved to the crowd seeming to playfully troll Oklahoma, indicating the game was under wraps. Here's a look at Manning's gesture that has fans buzzing.
Even amid Manning's struggles, the Longhorns quarterback has not lost his desire to throw a bit of shade at opponents from time to time. After a 23-6 victory over Oklahoma, Texas gets the Red River bragging rights for the next year.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning: 'For Arch, it's continue to be him'
One person who never lost faith in Manning is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns coach explained the team's goal for Manning moving forward.
"For Arch, it's continue to be him," Sarkisian said last week, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "That's one of the things that we've been harping on here. As much as the attention swirls around him, he doesn't have to play to that attention, whether it's positive, negative, whatever it may be.
"Focus on his teammates, focus on what he needs to do to prepare, focus on having fun, playing football. That's when he's at his best."
Texas may be able to catch its breath with upcoming schedule
In the SEC there are no weeks off, but Texas is expected to be favored in their next two matchups against Kentucky and Mississippi State. The Longhorns then face challenging back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and at Georgia.
Manning may be finding his footing at just the right time, and the Longhorns quarterback is not afraid to let fans know after all the backlash.