Texas QB Arch Manning's gesture vs. Oklahoma grabs college football world's attention

After a slow start to the college football season, Arch Manning's gesture at the end of Texas' rivalry win over Oklahoma has fans buzzing.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) waves to the Oklahoma Sooners fans after he runs for a first down during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After an upset loss to Florida, Arch Manning bounced back in a major way for Texas and was not afraid to let Oklahoma know about it. Manning helped seal the win with less than five minutes remaining after a lengthy run against the Sooners defense.

After securing the first down, Manning waved to the crowd seeming to playfully troll Oklahoma, indicating the game was under wraps. Here's a look at Manning's gesture that has fans buzzing.

Even amid Manning's struggles, the Longhorns quarterback has not lost his desire to throw a bit of shade at opponents from time to time. After a 23-6 victory over Oklahoma, Texas gets the Red River bragging rights for the next year.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning: 'For Arch, it's continue to be him'

One person who never lost faith in Manning is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns coach explained the team's goal for Manning moving forward.

"For Arch, it's continue to be him," Sarkisian said last week, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "That's one of the things that we've been harping on here. As much as the attention swirls around him, he doesn't have to play to that attention, whether it's positive, negative, whatever it may be.

"Focus on his teammates, focus on what he needs to do to prepare, focus on having fun, playing football. That's when he's at his best."

Texas may be able to catch its breath with upcoming schedule

In the SEC there are no weeks off, but Texas is expected to be favored in their next two matchups against Kentucky and Mississippi State. The Longhorns then face challenging back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and at Georgia.

Manning may be finding his footing at just the right time, and the Longhorns quarterback is not afraid to let fans know after all the backlash.

JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

