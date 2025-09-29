Arkansas’ firing of Sam Pittman draws strong response from Greg McElroy
The Arkansas Razorbacks parted ways with head coach Sam Pittman on Sunday, ending his five-year tenure in Fayetteville. The decision came one day after a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame that dropped the Razorbacks to 2-3. Pittman, who finished with a 32-34 overall record, was known for his down-to-earth personality and his role in stabilizing the program following the Chad Morris era.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was named interim head coach. Petrino, who led the Razorbacks to consecutive double-digit win seasons before his dismissal in 2012, has already begun reshaping the staff. According to reports, he dismissed three defensive assistants on Monday morning and expressed interest in being considered for the permanent role. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek emphasized that the program’s goal remains to compete for championships within the Southeastern Conference.
The move to dismiss Pittman adds Arkansas to a growing list of major programs making in-season coaching changes. Pittman became the fourth Power Four coach fired in September, joining Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, DeShaun Foster at UCLA and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.
Greg McElroy Reacts To Arkansas’ Coaching Change
Greg McElroy addressed the news during his Always College Football podcast, placing Pittman’s dismissal within the broader coaching carousel. McElroy highlighted the timing of Arkansas’ decision, pointing to the NCAA’s redshirt rule as a key factor.
“After five games, these are when these decisions are likely to be made, because you can play in up to four games as a player and still redshirt,” McElroy said. “We’ve seen some teams pull the plug earlier — DeShaun Foster at UCLA, Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, Brent Pry at Virginia Tech. But around the five-game mark is when athletic directors are going to start dropping the hammer, because once players have played five games, they can no longer redshirt. That’s when you’re probably going to make a move. And you hate it. I love Sam Pittman to death. I think the world of him. It just wasn’t going in the right direction.”
McElroy added that the Razorbacks’ lopsided loss to Notre Dame created the right conditions for the school to act. He noted that a bye week provides administrators with a natural break to reset before the rest of the season.
The former Alabama quarterback also spoke to Pittman’s legacy, pointing out that he inherited a program that had lost 20 straight SEC games and guided Arkansas to multiple bowl appearances. Despite his affection for Pittman, McElroy said the program’s trajectory demanded change.
Bobby Petrino Returns As Interim Head Coach
The Razorbacks now turn to Bobby Petrino, whose history with the program is both successful and controversial. Petrino went 34-17 in his four seasons as head coach, highlighted by back-to-back double-digit win campaigns in 2010 and 2011. His tenure ended in 2012 following a motorcycle accident that revealed a personal scandal, leading to his dismissal.
Since returning as offensive coordinator in 2023, Petrino has made his desire for another chance at the top job clear. He began his interim role by firing defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive assistant Marcus Woodson. Petrino’s past success in Fayetteville could bolster his candidacy, but his off-field history remains a consideration for Yurachek and university leadership as they conduct a national search.
The coaching change underscores what many observers expect to be one of the busiest carousel years in recent memory. McElroy suggested that as many as 15 Power Four jobs could open before season’s end. With Pittman’s dismissal, Arkansas becomes part of a wave of programs seeking a new direction.
The Razorbacks are on a bye this week and will travel to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 11.