Arkansas' firing of Sam Pittman draws strong response from Greg McElroy

Arkansas’ coaching change sparked strong comments from Greg McElroy as Bobby Petrino takes over.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst Greg McElroy discussed his thoughts on the Arkansas Razorbacks' firing of head coach Sam Pittman.
College football analyst Greg McElroy discussed his thoughts on the Arkansas Razorbacks' firing of head coach Sam Pittman. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Arkansas Razorbacks parted ways with head coach Sam Pittman on Sunday, ending his five-year tenure in Fayetteville. The decision came one day after a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame that dropped the Razorbacks to 2-3. Pittman, who finished with a 32-34 overall record, was known for his down-to-earth personality and his role in stabilizing the program following the Chad Morris era.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was named interim head coach. Petrino, who led the Razorbacks to consecutive double-digit win seasons before his dismissal in 2012, has already begun reshaping the staff. According to reports, he dismissed three defensive assistants on Monday morning and expressed interest in being considered for the permanent role. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek emphasized that the program’s goal remains to compete for championships within the Southeastern Conference.

The move to dismiss Pittman adds Arkansas to a growing list of major programs making in-season coaching changes. Pittman became the fourth Power Four coach fired in September, joining Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, DeShaun Foster at UCLA and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

Greg McElroy Reacts To Arkansas’ Coaching Change

Greg McElroy addressed the news during his Always College Football podcast, placing Pittman’s dismissal within the broader coaching carousel. McElroy highlighted the timing of Arkansas’ decision, pointing to the NCAA’s redshirt rule as a key factor.

“After five games, these are when these decisions are likely to be made, because you can play in up to four games as a player and still redshirt,” McElroy said. “We’ve seen some teams pull the plug earlier — DeShaun Foster at UCLA, Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State, Brent Pry at Virginia Tech. But around the five-game mark is when athletic directors are going to start dropping the hammer, because once players have played five games, they can no longer redshirt. That’s when you’re probably going to make a move. And you hate it. I love Sam Pittman to death. I think the world of him. It just wasn’t going in the right direction.”

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman
Coach Sam Pittman was let go by the University of Arkansas after Saturday's loss to Notre Dame. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

McElroy added that the Razorbacks’ lopsided loss to Notre Dame created the right conditions for the school to act. He noted that a bye week provides administrators with a natural break to reset before the rest of the season.

The former Alabama quarterback also spoke to Pittman’s legacy, pointing out that he inherited a program that had lost 20 straight SEC games and guided Arkansas to multiple bowl appearances. Despite his affection for Pittman, McElroy said the program’s trajectory demanded change.

Bobby Petrino Returns As Interim Head Coach

The Razorbacks now turn to Bobby Petrino, whose history with the program is both successful and controversial. Petrino went 34-17 in his four seasons as head coach, highlighted by back-to-back double-digit win campaigns in 2010 and 2011. His tenure ended in 2012 following a motorcycle accident that revealed a personal scandal, leading to his dismissal.

Since returning as offensive coordinator in 2023, Petrino has made his desire for another chance at the top job clear. He began his interim role by firing defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive assistant Marcus Woodson. Petrino’s past success in Fayetteville could bolster his candidacy, but his off-field history remains a consideration for Yurachek and university leadership as they conduct a national search.

Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino
Arkansas Razorbacks' Bobby Petrino was named interim head coach after the firing of Sam Pittman. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The coaching change underscores what many observers expect to be one of the busiest carousel years in recent memory. McElroy suggested that as many as 15 Power Four jobs could open before season’s end. With Pittman’s dismissal, Arkansas becomes part of a wave of programs seeking a new direction.

The Razorbacks are on a bye this week and will travel to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 11.

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

