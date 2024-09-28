College Football HQ

Auburn cheerleader levels Oklahoma player at game: Video

One of the bigger hits of the day happened before the game, and it was an Auburn cheerleader who demolished an Oklahoma player while doing a dance routine.

Prior to Saturday's game, an Auburn football cheerleader decked an Oklahoma player while doing a back flip.
One of the bigger, or at least more surprising hits, during the Auburn vs. Oklahoma game came prior to kickoff, as a Tigers cheerleader accidentally took out a Sooners player while doing a dance routine.

The collision took place as the teams were coming out of the tunnel, and the cheerleader was doing a series of backflips, totally unaware that he was about to make contact with an OU player.

Both appeared to be alright after the hit, but it was definitely a shock for them.

Oklahoma scored first in its second-ever SEC game, as quarterback Michael Hawkins, starting in place of Jackson Arnold, ran for a 48-yard touchdown to earn the early 7-0 lead.

Auburn responded with 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, as quarterback Payton Thorne threw a pair of touchdown passes after leading long scoring drives.

He found KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 31-yard touchdown to cap off a 72-yard drive over 4 plays.

Seven minutes later, Thorne found Malcolm Simmons on a 48-yard touchdown play, ending an 81-yard drive over 7 plays.

