Auburn cheerleader levels Oklahoma player at game: Video
One of the bigger, or at least more surprising hits, during the Auburn vs. Oklahoma game came prior to kickoff, as a Tigers cheerleader accidentally took out a Sooners player while doing a dance routine.
The collision took place as the teams were coming out of the tunnel, and the cheerleader was doing a series of backflips, totally unaware that he was about to make contact with an OU player.
Both appeared to be alright after the hit, but it was definitely a shock for them.
Oklahoma scored first in its second-ever SEC game, as quarterback Michael Hawkins, starting in place of Jackson Arnold, ran for a 48-yard touchdown to earn the early 7-0 lead.
Auburn responded with 14 unanswered points in the second quarter, as quarterback Payton Thorne threw a pair of touchdown passes after leading long scoring drives.
He found KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 31-yard touchdown to cap off a 72-yard drive over 4 plays.
Seven minutes later, Thorne found Malcolm Simmons on a 48-yard touchdown play, ending an 81-yard drive over 7 plays.
