Auburn coach Hugh Freeze dealt blunt reality check before Arkansas game

"I think it'll be a big game for Bobby Petrino in his campaign for the head coaching position, and I think it'll probably spell doom for Hugh Freeze." @TreyBiddy on how important @RazorbackFB vs @AuburnFootball matchup is for the future of both programs https://t.co/7NUNcGwzyN pic.twitter.com/aNWNEZVy44