Auburn coach Hugh Freeze dealt blunt reality check before Arkansas game
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze enters Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas facing his most pivotal moment of the season. The Tigers have dropped four straight and sit at 3-4 overall, a slide that has tested every corner of Freeze’s leadership. Auburn’s defense has held strong, but the offense has continued to sputter, leaving little margin for error as the Tigers travel to Fayetteville.
Arkansas, led by interim coach Bobby Petrino, has its own problems at 2-5 but at least shows life behind quarterback Taylen Green. The Razorbacks fell just short in a 45-42 shootout with Texas A&M, and their offense remains one of the most productive in the SEC. They now host a desperate Auburn team hoping to avoid a season slipping further out of control.
That desperation has caught national attention. Trey Biddy of HawgSports joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on Thursday and didn’t mince words when describing Freeze’s situation. “I think it’ll be a big game for Bobby Petrino in his campaign for the head coaching position, and I think it’ll probably spell doom for Hugh Freeze,” Biddy said. His blunt assessment underscored how much is on the line for both coaches this weekend.
Trey Biddy Predicts Arkansas Win Over Auburn Could End Hugh Freeze's Tenure
Biddy made it clear he believes this could finally be Arkansas’ breakthrough win. “I do feel like Arkansas has a chance,” he said. “I had not picked them to win against a Power 4 opponent so far this year, but I am going to end up picking them in this one.”
His reasoning leaned heavily on quarterback play. “When it comes down to it, Arkansas is the home team and they have the much better quarterback in Taylen Green,” he said. “I think Auburn will probably give up the most points that they've given up against a Power 4 team this weekend. I think Arkansas is going to pull this one out, maybe 28-24 or 35-27.”
The numbers back his confidence. Arkansas ranks fourth nationally in total offense at 513.7 yards per game and 17th in scoring at 37.1 points per game. Green has already accounted for more than 2,400 total yards and 22 touchdowns. Auburn, meanwhile, ranks 109th in total offense and has struggled to protect quarterback Jackson Arnold, surrendering 27 sacks through seven games.
Auburn’s defense remains elite, ranking 10th nationally against the run and 24th in scoring, but that has not translated to wins. The Tigers have yet to score more than 17 points in an SEC game and will need significant improvement up front with center Connor Lew out for the season.
Freeze is sticking with Arnold under center, but time is running short for offensive answers. Auburn’s defense may keep it close, yet the Tigers’ inconsistency has left even optimistic analysts skeptical of their chances.
The Auburn Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.