College Football Today: Which Week 9 Games Are Worth Watching?

We saw some more chaos across college football last weekend, and the Week 9 slate to wrap up the month of October could bring us some more consequential action.

Week 9 of the 2026 college football season delivers a strong slate of ranked matchups, rivalry tension, and storylines that could shape conference races and playoff positioning. Here are the games worth prioritizing on Halloween.

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Arizona at Texas Tech

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Sat., Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Why it’s worth watching: Suddenly, the Red Raiders have their backs against the wall. Coming out of a loss at Cincinnati, they can ill afford another in as many weeks, and Arizona presents a real challenge. Whoever wins this game has an inside track for the Big 12 title race and the College Football Playoff. Whoever loses, doesn’t.

Line: Texas Tech -3.5 | Total: 54.5

Georgia vs. Florida

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Sat., Oct. 31 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Why it’s worth watching: One of college football’s great rivalry games finds Georgia coming off a loss to Auburn and two-loss Florida off a major win at Texas. Which version of the Gators shows up? The one that allowed 83 combined points to South Carolina and Missouri, or the one that swarmed Arch Manning?

Line: Georgia -11.5 | Total: 56.5

Utah at Cincinnati

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Sat., Oct. 31 at 3:45 p.m. on ESPN

Why it’s worth watching: We’ve seen a few teams coming off big wins get bounced the next week, and particularly at Cincinnati, which ended Texas Tech’s perfect season last Saturday. Utah just moved into first place in the Big 12 after beating Houston, and now travels to face an inspired Bearcats squad that can run the ball well.

Line: Utah -7 | Total: 57.5

Ohio State at USC

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Sat., Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Why it’s worth watching: To see if Ohio State’s offense is anything like its usual self without Julian Sayin on the field. Having Jeremiah Smith certainly helps, as does facing a Trojan defense that traditionally has been generous in Lincoln Riley’s tenure and just lost a bad game at Wisconsin.

Line: Ohio State -6.5 | Total: 50.5

Mississippi State at Texas

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Sat., Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Why it’s worth watching: If Kamario Taylor was playing, it would worth watching just to see him go against Arch Manning. But instead, the Bulldogs quarterback is out for the year with an injured toe. Manning found his groove again in beating Ole Miss a week ago. Can he keep it going and preserve the Longhorns’ playoff ambitions?

Line: Texas -20.5 | Total: 50.5