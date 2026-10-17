West Virginia Cart Becomes the Talk of College Football After Unfortunate Incident

It’s not often that an injury cart plays a prominent role in a college football game, but when they do, it’s almost never good.

That was the case when someone put a golf cart in the wrong gear and added a little insult to injury for one player in a Big 12 game on Saturday.

Awkward Moment That Stopped the Broadcast

Cincinnati defensive tackle Josh Hough was forced to leave the field with a lower-body injury during the Big 12 matchup against West Virginia. But what should have been a routine cart ride to the locker room instead became the viral moment of the college football weekend.

As the golf cart carrying the 6-foot-2, 335-pound senior backed up near the tunnel, the driver collided with a wall, slamming Hough’s already injured foot right into the barrier.

Cincinnati DT Josh Hough is carted off with an injury at West Virginia and only ends up in more pain after the cart backs him into a wall.



As seen on the TNT Sports broadcast. pic.twitter.com/caoaWqUH84 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2026

Broadcast cameras from TNT Sports captured the entire sequence. Hough, who had been helped off earlier with a visible limp, covered his face with a towel as the impact occurred. The clip spread rapidly across social media within minutes of the second-quarter injury.

Social Media Reaction Explodes

Accounts across X flooded timelines with the footage. Awful Announcing posted the broadcast angle with the simple caption noting that Hough “only ends up in more pain after the cart backs him into a wall.”

Jomboy Media highlighted the reverse, writing that the West Virginia cart driver “backs an opponent’s injured foot right into the wall.”

Other accounts joked that the driver “didn’t know how to work the thing” while some darkly wondered if the collision was intentional.

By late afternoon the video had racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Replies ranged from pure disbelief to dark humor about home-field advantage taking on a new meaning. One widely shared comment simply read, “Can’t make this stuff up.”

Context of the Injury and Game

Hough sustained the initial injury with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter while the score was tied. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The Bearcats still led at the half behind strong play from quarterback JC French IV. The cart mishap, however, completely overshadowed the on-field action for large stretches of the afternoon.

West Virginia has not issued a public statement regarding the driver’s actions. For one afternoon, the Mountaineers’ medical cart became the unlikely star of college football, and not in the way anyone intended.