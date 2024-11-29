Big 12 football tiebreaker scenarios in to watch Week 14 games
It’s total madness at the top of the Big 12 football standings with just one week left to sort it all out and decide who will play for the conference championship.
And thus, who will ensure a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Coming into the regular season finale, it’s a four-way tie atop the Big 12 standings, with Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State all in that crowded stalemate with two losses each.
And those four aren’t even all the teams that are technically in the conversation to make Arlington.
A total of nine teams are still mathematically in contention, as five other schools are 5-3 in conference play and haven’t been ruled out yet should there be any other unforeseen outcomes across the Big 12 during the Week 14 games.
The easiest outcome in the conference? If two of the top-four teams lose and the other two win, advancing those late winners to the Big 12 Championship Game.
But looking at the games ahead, it’s very likely we see a three- or four-way draw atop the conference to end the season.
Where does that leave the Big 12 in sorting it all out?
Two-team tie scenario: The two teams remaining that are tied at 7-2 in conference play will advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Four-team tie scenario: Arizona State vs. Iowa State.
Now, for the three-team tie scenarios...
If Colorado loses: Should the Buffaloes lose to Oklahoma State this week, then Arizona State will play Iowa State in the conference title game.
If Arizona State loses: If the Sun Devils lose to rival Arizona, then Iowa State will play BYU.
If Iowa State loses: In the event the Cyclones lose to Kansas State, we’ll see Arizona State play BYU in Arlington.
If BYU loses, Texas Tech beats West Virginia, Baylor beats Kansas, and Cincinnati beats TCU: Then, the Big 12 title will be between Colorado vs. Iowa State.
If BYU loses, Texas Tech wins, Baylor loses, or Cincinnati loses: Colorado vs. Arizona State for the Big 12 crown.
If BYU loses and West Virginia wins: Arizona State vs. Iowa State.
6-3 tiebreaker scenario: Teams entering this week at 5-3 in conference play must not only win their games, but need three of the four 6-2 teams to lose their games.
Thanks to the Big 12 Championship Game being a play-in for the College Football Playoff, there’s plenty more attention on the outcome than even in years past.
That makes what happens in the Big 12 of national importance entering Rivalry Week.
Relevant Big 12 games to watch in Week 14
All times Eastern
Oklahoma State at Colorado
Fri., Nov. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Kansas at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Sat., Nov. 30 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Arizona State at Arizona
Sat., Nov. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
TCU at Cincinnati
Sat., Nov. 30 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Kansas State at Iowa State
Sat., Nov. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Houston at BYU
Sat., Nov. 30 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
