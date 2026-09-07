Big Ten Accused of 'Gaslighting the Entire Country’ Following Controversial Michigan Game

College football replay officials at every level of Michigan Stadium had a story to tell Saturday night, and none of the stories matched. A stadium clock hit zero. A broadcast clock hit zero. A replay center in Illinois saw something different. That turned an incomplete Hail Mary into a second chance, and that second chance turned into a Michigan win.

Josh Pate rips Big Ten explanation after Michigan-Western Michigan finish

The Big Ten robbed Western Michigan and then tried gaslighting the entire country pic.twitter.com/dJfEz8Wf8I — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) September 6, 2026

Josh Pate did not buy the explanation. On his podcast, Josh Pate said he wanted "someone in the league office to look me in the eye" and confirm the ruling would have gone the same way had the situation been reversed. Pate said he had spoken with officials and referees who described the response as a "CYA move," which stands for cover your (expletive). He called the explanation from the conference office a "pile of garbage" and said the process behind it was handled badly.

Pate connected the moment to an earlier fight over Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Big Ten athletic directors considered a mandate against scheduling Texas Tech in any sport after Sorsby won a court injunction that restored his eligibility following an NCAA gambling ruling.

Georgia and Nebraska both instructed their athletic departments to avoid scheduling the Red Raiders, and the conversation around it centered on protecting what Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks called the integrity of the game. Pate argued that the same conference that raised that standard for Texas Tech owed a clearer answer once the issue touched one of its own marquee programs.

What happened in the Michigan-Western Michigan finish

A statement regarding the results of tonight's game between Michigan and Western Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DzJVN2ZLTc — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 6, 2026

Michigan trailed by one score with the clock at zero when Bryce Underwood's first Hail Mary fell incomplete, and Western Michigan's sideline started celebrating. The play went to review. Officials ruled that Western Michigan safety Micah Davis touched the ball from an out-of-bounds position with one second remaining, based on NCAA Football rule 4-2-3-a, which states a loose ball is out of bounds the moment it touches anything or anyone outside the boundary line.

That ruling stopped the clock at one second instead of zero, and it gave Michigan one more play. Underwood then found JJ Buchanan for the winning score, and Michigan escaped with a 13-12 win.

The Big Ten said its broadcast cameras used for the replay system, including the one on the stadium clock, are synced 85 minutes before kickoff using a strobe system. NBC's broadcast clock read zero when Davis touched the ball. The replay center's clock read one second.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said on air that the ball was still in the air when the broadcast clock reached zero and questioned how the league arrived at a different number. Western Michigan president Russ Kavalhuna said afterward that the school planned to explore its options for review. The Mid-American Conference later said the Big Ten shared video and audio that confirmed the explanation given to Western Michigan.

Why the ruling drew comparisons to the Brendan Sorsby fallout

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pate's argument rested on timing. Big Ten athletic directors met with commissioner Tony Petitti in June to discuss the Texas Tech question, and the conference ultimately declined to adopt a formal scheduling ban. The debate still produced public statements built around fairness and standards across the sport. Pate said that framing turns hollow once a similar fairness question involves the conference's own replay system and its own flagship program.

His larger point was that college football officiating carries the stakes of a billion-dollar industry while operating through a patchwork review process that varies by conference and even by game.

Western Michigan finished the night 0-1, and Michigan improved to 1-0. The Big Ten has not announced any further review of the call or the replay process.