Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 3 games
The Big Ten’s Week 3 schedule features a Friday night BTN doubleheader and a Saturday lineup spread across FOX, CBS, FS1, Peacock and the BTN. It is highlighted by No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern in FOX’s noon window and USC at Purdue on the Big Ten on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock carries two Big Ten home games, including No. 1 Ohio State vs. Ohio in prime time. All times Eastern and subject to change.
Friday, Sept. 12
- Indiana State at No. 22 Indiana — 6:30 p.m., BTN
- New Mexico at UCLA — 10:00 p.m., BTN
Saturday, Sept. 13
- No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan — 12:00 p.m., BTN
- Houston Christian at Nebraska — 12:00 p.m., FS1
- Towson at Maryland — 12:00 p.m., Peacock
- Villanova at No. 2 Penn State — 3:30 p.m., FS1
- USC at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+. (Big Ten on CBS)
- Norfolk State at Rutgers — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- Youngstown State at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN
- Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:00 p.m., Peacock
- Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois — 7:00 p.m., FS1
- Massachusetts at Iowa — 7:30 p.m., BTN
- Minnesota at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
