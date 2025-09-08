College Football HQ

Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 3 games

The Big Ten’s Week 3 schedule features a Friday night BTN doubleheader and a Saturday lineup spread across FOX, CBS, FS1, Peacock and the BTN.

The Big Ten’s Week 3 schedule features a Friday night BTN doubleheader and a Saturday lineup spread across FOX, CBS, FS1, Peacock and the BTN. It is highlighted by No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern in FOX’s noon window and USC at Purdue on the Big Ten on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock carries two Big Ten home games, including No. 1 Ohio State vs. Ohio in prime time. All times Eastern and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 12

  • Indiana State at No. 22 Indiana — 6:30 p.m., BTN
  • New Mexico at UCLA — 10:00 p.m., BTN

Saturday, Sept. 13

  • No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern — 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Wisconsin at No. 19 Alabama — 12:00 p.m., ABC
  • Central Michigan at No. 23 Michigan — 12:00 p.m., BTN
  • Houston Christian at Nebraska — 12:00 p.m., FS1
  • Towson at Maryland — 12:00 p.m., Peacock
  • Villanova at No. 2 Penn State — 3:30 p.m., FS1
  • USC at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+. (Big Ten on CBS)
  • Norfolk State at Rutgers — 3:30 p.m., BTN
  • Youngstown State at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN
  • Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:00 p.m., Peacock
  • Western Michigan at No. 9 Illinois — 7:00 p.m., FS1
  • Massachusetts at Iowa — 7:30 p.m., BTN
  • Minnesota at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

