SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 3 games
The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 3, headlined by ABC’s 3:30 p.m. showcase of No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee and a primetime tilt between Florida and No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. Notre Dame’s home date with No. 16 Texas A&M will air on NBC/Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET, while ABC carries No. 19 Alabama’s noon meeting with Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Sept. 13 (Week 3)
- No. 19 Wisconsin at Alabama — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple — 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri — 4:00 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
- UTEP at No. 7 Texas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Alcorn State at Mississippi State — 6:00 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- Eastern Michigan at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Florida at No. 3 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
