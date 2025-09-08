College Football HQ

SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 3 games

The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 3.

Patrick Previty

The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 3, headlined by ABC’s 3:30 p.m. showcase of No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee and a primetime tilt between Florida and No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. Notre Dame’s home date with No. 16 Texas A&M will air on NBC/Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET, while ABC carries No. 19 Alabama’s noon meeting with Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.

Saturday, Sept. 13 (Week 3)

  • No. 19 Wisconsin at Alabama — 12:00 p.m., ABC
  • No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple — 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • South Alabama at No. 24 Auburn — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
  • No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Louisiana at No. 25 Missouri — 4:00 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • UTEP at No. 7 Texas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
  • Alcorn State at Mississippi State — 6:00 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
  • Eastern Michigan at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Florida at No. 3 LSU — 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • Vanderbilt at No. 11 South Carolina — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

