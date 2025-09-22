Big Ten announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 5 games
Headliners: No. 1 Ohio State at Washington and No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State.
The Big Ten and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 5, headlined by CBS's 3:30 p.m. showcase of No. 1 Ohio State at Washington and a primetime NBC tilt with No. 6 Oregon visiting No. 3 Penn State. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Sept. 27 (Week 5)
- No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois — 12:00 p.m., FOX
- Rutgers at Minnesota — 12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network
- No. 1 Ohio State at Washington — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
- No. 11 Indiana at Iowa — 3:30 p.m., Peacock
- UCLA at Northwestern — 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
- No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Off this week: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, and UCLA. No Friday Big Ten game is scheduled in Week 5.
