Danny Kanell reveals updated top 5 with Ohio State surprisingly low
Danny Kanell released a resume-only top five after Week 3: No. 1 Miami, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oregon. He emphasized that teams must own at least one Power 4 win to qualify and that his list is "highly volatile."
The AP voters see it differently. Ohio State is still No. 1, followed by Penn State and LSU, with Miami at No. 4, Georgia at No. 5 and Oregon at No. 6 in the latest poll. That split sets up the question Kanell is really posing: whose resume is best right now, not who projects best in November.
Miami has the strongest early case, per Kanell. The Hurricanes beat then-No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in Week 1 and demolished No. 18 South Florida 49-12 in Week 3. Quarterback Carson Beck had 3 touchdown passes against USF and Miami is 3-0 with two ranked wins, which few teams can match at this point in the season.
LSU's case is built on quality and where they have played. The Tigers went on the road and beat then-No. 4 Clemson 17-10 in the opener, then followed with a 20-10 win over Florida in week 3 highlighted by five interceptions of DJ Lagway, including a pick-six. That’s two Power 4 wins, one of them a top-five road victory, with a defense that just produced five takeaways in SEC play.
Georgia has the best single road result of anyone not named LSU: a 44-41 overtime win at then-No. 15 Tennessee. It was the Bulldogs' ninth straight win in the series and came after rallying from multiple deficits.
Now to Ohio State, the team Kanell places low than expected at No. 4. The Buckeyes own what some people think is the best win to date — a 14-7 win over then-No. 1 Texas — along with a shutout of Grambling State, then a 37-9 pull-away victory over Ohio. That’s 16 points allowed through three games, but only one Power 4 opponent so far and both follow-ups were at home against an FCS team and a MAC foe. The resume lacks the second P4 punch Miami and LSU already have, and it doesn’t include a road test yet. Also, the win over Texas is looking less impressive with each passing week as Arch Manning and the offense struggle to find its footing.
Oregon rounds out Kanell’s five after a comfortable 34-14 Big Ten road win at Northwestern. The Ducks led 17-0 at halftime and forced two interceptions while cruising to 3-0. It’s not the same caliber as Miami's or LSU's best wins, but it checks Kanell's requirements and has value — especially with the eye-test.