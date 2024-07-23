Big Ten expansion: Tony Petitti addresses future conference realignment
While the Big Ten was instrumental in part of the major conference realignment that has already taken place, commissioner Tony Petitti says the league has no imminent plans to expand the league further.
"We're focused on the 18 [schools] right now, that's what we're focused on," Petitti said on the first day of Big Ten Media Days.
"We had to do a lot of work. A lot of work had been done to integrate USC, UCLA. We started that work over immediately when we added Oregon and Washington. So I think we're really comfortable where we are. We've got to get this conference right, and that's what our focus is."
Petitti said he knows how quickly the landscape can change in college football, but right now the Big Ten is happy with what it has.
"I think it's pretty clear when you look at the schedule that we've talked about unveiling here about the strength and depth of what we're doing," Petitti said.
"I think the fit of the four is across, obviously, we're here to talk about football, when you go beyond that, you know, for our presidents and chancellors, the academic fit is really important."
Realignment remains a subject of speculation amid the lawsuits brought by Clemson and Florida State against the ACC, with rumors that the schools may entertain Big Ten membership in future.
But sources inside the conference revealed that the Big Ten has little to no desire to add Florida State in the future, and similar remarks were made by people in the SEC.
"If you look at the strength and all other sports that the four new members bring, it's a complete match across many different factors," Petitti added.
"That's what made the decision to add Oregon, Washington, which was done by my staff, and then the decision that Kevin Warren and his staff did to add USC and UCLA. So I see great strength across matchups, you know, the footprint that we'll have going forward."
