Big Ten Media Days 2024 schedule, how to watch

The unofficial kickoff to the 2024 college football season gets underway this week as Big Ten Media Days opens up Talkin' Season and gives us direct access to coaches and players facing big questions as the conference undergoes historic expansion and looks ahead to the new playoff.
Four new schools join the Big Ten this season, swelling membership to 18 members, as USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington come aboard, while the conference does away with divisions, making the race for the league championship even more competitive than before.
It all starts as Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti goes up to the podium to deliver his state of the conference address, and there's plenty more to watch in the days to come.
Big Ten Media Days 2024 Schedule
All times Eastern, on Big Ten Network
Tuesday, July 23
11 a.m. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti
11:30 a.m. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, WR Pat Bryant, LB Seth Coleman, LB Gabe Jacas
11:45 a.m. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, RB Kyle Monangai, LB Tyreem Powell, LB Mohamed Toure
12 p.m. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, LB Jake Chaney, OT Jack Nelson, DB Hunter Wohler
12:15 p.m. Northwestern head coach David Braun, WR A.J. Henning, LB Xander Mueller, RB Cam Porter
12:30 p.m. Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, QB Hudson Card, OC Gus Hartwig, LB Kydran Jenkins
12:45 p.m. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, DB Denzel Burke, WR Emeka Egbuka, DE Jack Sawyer
Wednesday, July 24
11 a.m. Lieutenant-General Richard Clark, College Football Playoff executive director
11:30 a.m. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, QB Ethan Gerbers, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL Jay Toia
11:45 a.m. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, LB Jay Higgins, TE Luke Lachey, DB Quinn Schulte
12 p.m. Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, RB Nathan Carter, DB Dillon Tatum, TE Jack Velling
12:15 p.m. USC head coach Lincoln Riley, OL Jonah Monheim, QB Miller Moss, DB Kamari Ramsey
12:30 p.m. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, DB Isaac Gifford, DL Ty Robinson, OC Ben Scott
12:45 p.m. Penn State head coach James Franklin, DE Dvon J-Thomas, DB Jaylen Reed, TE Tyler Warren
Thursday, July 25
11:30 a.m. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, LB Jeffrey Bassa, TE Terrance Ferguson, QB Dillon Gabriel
11:45 a.m. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, QB Max Brosmer, LB Cody Lindenberg, RB Darius Taylor
12 p.m. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, WR Tai Felton, LB Ruben Hyppolite, DL Jordan Phillips
12:15 p.m. Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, LB Carson Bruener, RB Jonah Coleman, DB Kamren Fabiculanan
12:30 p.m. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, RB Justice Ellison, LB Aiden Fisher, OL Mike Katic
12:45 p.m. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, TE Max Bredson, RB Donovan Edwards, DB Makari Paige
