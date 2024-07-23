Big Ten Media Days 2024 schedule, how to watch

College Football HQ

How to watch the 2024 Big Ten Media Days, the unofficial kickoff to the college football season amid major conference expansion and the new playoff.

How and what to watch as Big Ten Media Days provides us with an official kickoff to the 2024 college football season.
How and what to watch as Big Ten Media Days provides us with an official kickoff to the 2024 college football season.
The unofficial kickoff to the 2024 college football season gets underway this week as Big Ten Media Days opens up Talkin' Season and gives us direct access to coaches and players facing big questions as the conference undergoes historic expansion and looks ahead to the new playoff.

Four new schools join the Big Ten this season, swelling membership to 18 members, as USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington come aboard, while the conference does away with divisions, making the race for the league championship even more competitive than before.

It all starts as Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti goes up to the podium to deliver his state of the conference address, and there's plenty more to watch in the days to come.

Big Ten Media Days 2024 Schedule

All times Eastern, on Big Ten Network

Tuesday, July 23

11 a.m. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti

11:30 a.m. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, WR Pat Bryant, LB Seth Coleman, LB Gabe Jacas

11:45 a.m. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, RB Kyle Monangai, LB Tyreem Powell, LB Mohamed Toure

12 p.m. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, LB Jake Chaney, OT Jack Nelson, DB Hunter Wohler

12:15 p.m. Northwestern head coach David Braun, WR A.J. Henning, LB Xander Mueller, RB Cam Porter

12:30 p.m. Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, QB Hudson Card, OC Gus Hartwig, LB Kydran Jenkins

12:45 p.m. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, DB Denzel Burke, WR Emeka Egbuka, DE Jack Sawyer

Wednesday, July 24

11 a.m. Lieutenant-General Richard Clark, College Football Playoff executive director

11:30 a.m. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, QB Ethan Gerbers, LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, DL Jay Toia

11:45 a.m. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, LB Jay Higgins, TE Luke Lachey, DB Quinn Schulte

12 p.m. Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, RB Nathan Carter, DB Dillon Tatum, TE Jack Velling

12:15 p.m. USC head coach Lincoln Riley, OL Jonah Monheim, QB Miller Moss, DB Kamari Ramsey

12:30 p.m. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, DB Isaac Gifford, DL Ty Robinson, OC Ben Scott

12:45 p.m. Penn State head coach James Franklin, DE Dvon J-Thomas, DB Jaylen Reed, TE Tyler Warren

Thursday, July 25

11:30 a.m. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, LB Jeffrey Bassa, TE Terrance Ferguson, QB Dillon Gabriel

11:45 a.m. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, QB Max Brosmer, LB Cody Lindenberg, RB Darius Taylor

12 p.m. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, WR Tai Felton, LB Ruben Hyppolite, DL Jordan Phillips

12:15 p.m. Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, LB Carson Bruener, RB Jonah Coleman, DB Kamren Fabiculanan

12:30 p.m. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, RB Justice Ellison, LB Aiden Fisher, OL Mike Katic

12:45 p.m. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, TE Max Bredson, RB Donovan Edwards, DB Makari Paige

