Michigan-Western Michigan Controversy Escalates as MAC Takes Unexpected Action

College football fans didn't have to wait long for a controversial ending in 2026.

A Bryce Underwood Hail Mary attempt that went through the back of the end zone appeared to seal Michigan's fate in a 12-7 loss to Western Michigan. The Big Ten referee crew assigned to the game reviewed the play for time and found that there was a second remaining, and Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan on a Hail Mary in the front of the end zone to secure a 13-12 victory.

The controversial element is the fact that nobody has a legitimate understanding of where the extra second came from or why the broadcast's clock was somehow one second out of sync with the official game clock.

The second of those causes for skepticism was amplified on Monday night when ESPN perfectly synced its game clock with the officials for a game with a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium between SMU and Florida State. Because of the power outage, there were no stadium clocks for ESPN to sync with.

The Big Ten defended its decision to award Michigan the extra second

The Big Ten released its official statement on the outcome of the game between the Broncos and Wolverines late Saturday night. The statement broke down the league's process and validated the decision to put the extra second back on the clock.

"Following video review, it was determined that Western Michigan's No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock," the statement read. "As shown in the provided video of what was viewed during the replay process, a side-by-side view of the play and game clock, using a direct shot of the game clock in the stadium, was used to determine the final ruling."

The MAC requested a reverse of the result in Western Michigan's favor

The MAC did not let the Big Ten off the hook with this explanation of the replay process. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher voiced his opinion on the matter on Tuesday afternoon, citing an error in the Big Ten's replay process and a call to recognize Western Michigan as the game's true winner. This statement is believed to be the first of its kind by a conference regarding a game result.

"As a result, the Mid-American Conference has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff," the statement read. "The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for the purposes of their rankings, evaluations and selection deliberations, and take such other corrective action as may be within their authority."