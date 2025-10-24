College Football HQ

New details emerge on SEC referee's reported suspension

NCAA referee Ken Williamson's recent suspension gained some context and some strong reaction.
The Southeastern Conference's recent decision to suspend referee Ken Williamson gained some new context and some strong reaction. ESPN's Mark Schlaback and Pete Thamel wrote on Thursday that Williamson "told SEC officials prior to the opening game [of 2025] that he was going to retire after this season." That revelation, combined with the prior reports that Williamson has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season, essentially means that the SEC has de facto fired Williamson.

The controversy surrounding Williamson, who was the crew chief for the Georgia/Auburn game in Week 7, surrounded a handful of questionable calls. Most notably, on a play just before halftime, with Auburn leading 10-0, Tigers QB Jackson Arnold appeared to extend the football over the goal line for a touchdown. When officials did not rule the play a touchdown, Georgia jarred the ball loose and returned it for an apparent touchdown. Somehow, neither touchdown counted, with Georgia ruled to have recovered a fumble, but to have been down at their own 1-yard line.

Later in the game, Kirby Smart ran toward a side judge and seemingly called time out. Smart subsequently made a display of clapping and apparently claimed that he was telling the officials that Auburn players were illegally clapping their hands to simulate Georgia's signals. Georgia wasn't ultimately charged a timeout, but the play clock was reset.

The announcement of Williamson's suspension has draw some strident criticism around college football. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the controversy on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. Herbstreit was very critical of the reported discipline against Williamson, calling it "groundbreaking."

"I don't mind the human error," said Herbstreit. "And I've had my teams that I cheer for get the bad end of that, but I think... that's part of the game.... [T]hat's kind of the way I always grew up. It's part of the game. I hate blaming referees or umpires."

Given the reports of Williamson's imminent retirement, the SEC may have opened itself up to even more criticism, particularly if Herbstreit's reaction is any sort of indicator.

