Big Ten QB Power Rankings: Mendoza elite and Malik Washington impresses into Week 5
A quick message ahead of the Big Ten QB Power Rankings-- Fernando, we're sorry. The Indiana gunslinger proved his bona fides in a big way in Week 4. So did plenty of other top passers, so here's a rundown of the league's QBs. In an 18-team league, we'll hit the also-rans quickly and dive in on the best of the crew.
18. Preston Stone, Northwestern
17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
16. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin
15. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
14. Ryan Browne, Purdue
13. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
12. Mark Gronoskwi, Iowa
11. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
10. Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar came into the season with a big reputation, but hasn't really done much of anything. The good news is that Week 5 looks like time to show up, and if he suddenly looks sharp against Oregon, he'll be back up where he probably should be.
9. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State
Yes, the Spartans took a loss, but Chiles wasn't the issue. He threw for 212 yards and three scores and ran for 35 yards and another score. He pulled MSU within a touchdown late in the third quarter and looks much improved from a season ago.
8. Malik Washington, Maryland
The freshman was unflappable, with 265 passing yards and two scores and a rushing touchdown as well. The Terps are a surprising 4-0 and he's one of the main reasons.
7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
Raiola was steady, hitting on 30 of 41 throws for 308 yards and three scores. It just wasn't quite enough for the Huskers. He's not quite in the B1G's upper echelon of QBs, but is a dangerous player on any given Saturday.
6. Demond Williams, Washington
So who's No. 4 in the nation in QB rating? Yeah, it's Demond Williams. He had more touchdowns (4) than incompletions (3) against Washington State and picked up 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. Sure, the opposition has been pretty light, but Williams looks like the real deal.
5. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
It's not always pretty, as a 12 for 22 for 105 yard day would suggest, but the 61 yards rushing were key and Underwood remains impressively unflappable. He's not going to put up insane numbers this year, but he moved the sticks on the nearly nine minute fourth quarter drive that sealed the win. That's veteran stuff.
4. Dante Moore, Oregon
Another steady week for Moore with 305 yards passing and four TDs in a 41-7 route of Oregon State. The 53 rushing yards is intriguing, and frankly, Moore could be a deserving No. 1 QB in most leagues right now.
3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
He was off this week, but has done nothing to hurt his stock. Week 5 brings a legitimate test for Sayin and the Buckeyes out at Washington.
2. Jayden Maiava, USC
Another week, five more TDs for the guy who still leads the nation in QB rating. His 1,223 yards is sixth best in the nation and he threw for 234 and three scores against Michigan State. If Maiava and the 4-0 Trojans can play this well down the stretch, Heisman voters need to pay attention.
1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Mendoza looked like everything he was supposed to be in his and Indiana's first real test. No. 9 Illinois was lit up via 21 for 23 passing for 267 yards and five scores. The top five QBs in the nation in QB rating are from the Big Ten and Mendoza is second. His 14 touchdowns lead the nation and his zero interceptions, well, it's obviously as good as can be done. Mendoza earned the top spot, arguably in the nation.