Manning Award finalists revealed: Who is the nation’s top quarterback?

The Allstate Sugar Bowl released the Manning Award’s 2025 finalists on Thursday, featuring a mix of proven winners, breakout freshmen, and high-volume passers from every major conference.

The Manning Award, given since 2004 and administered by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, names the nation’s top collegiate quarterback and explicitly includes postseason performance in the final vote.

Past winners range from pocket passers (Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Bryce Young) to dynamic dual-threats (Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels), meaning there’s no single prototype.

This season's finalists include Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia, Ty Simpson, Drew Mestemaker, Dante Moore, Marcel Reed, Haynes King, CJ Carr, and Gunner Stockton.

🏆 The #ManningAward, presented by the @Allstate #SugarBowl has announced its 2025 Finalists!



🔟of the nation’s top QBs are being recognized for their standout 2025 seasons! pic.twitter.com/HAKzbf6uAl — Manning Award (@ManningAward) December 4, 2025

Below is a quick snapshot of each finalist's stats through Week 14.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State (So.): 3,065 yards, 30 TD, 5 INT; QBR 91.4 (nation’s best); 27 rushing yards

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (Jr.): 2,758 yards, 32 TD, 5 INT; QBR 88.3; 243 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (Gr.): 3,192 yards, 27 TD, 8 INT; QBR 87.8; 826 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs.

Ty Simpson, Alabama (Jr.): 3,056 yards, 25 TD, 4 INT; QBR 79.5; 126 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs.

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas (Fr.): 3,835 yards (nation's best), 29 TD, 4 INT; QBR 75.6; 57 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs.

Dante Moore, Oregon (So.): 2,733 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT; QBR 77.2; 191 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (So.): 2,932 yards, 25 TD, 10 INT; QBR 77.9; 466 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech (Sr.): 2,697 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT; QBR 77.4; 922 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame (Fr.): 2,741 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT; QBR 82.7; 33 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia (Jr.): 2,535 yards, 20 TD, 5 INT; QBR 86.0; 403 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs.

The award uniquely weighs bowl/playoff performance, so this weekend’s conference title games (and the bowls that follow) will matter as much as these regular-season numbers.

University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Sayin leads the finalists in QBR (91.4) and completion rate (78.9%) while also headlining the country’s No. 1-ranked Buckeyes; a Big Ten title game win and a strong bowl performance would make his case extremely hard to beat.

However, Mendoza, with an FBS-leading 32 passing TDs and an 88.3 QBR, second only to Sayin, is another strong contender, especially if Indiana upsets Ohio State in the championship.

Read More at College Football HQ