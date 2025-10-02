Big Ten quarterback could replace Arch Manning on NFL Draft boards
That Arch Manning has struggled in 2025 is not news either to fans or NFL personnel, but the quarterback who might replace him at or near the top of NFL Draft boards may surprise. While the Big Ten is noted to have excellent passers like Julian Sayin and Dante Moore, recent NFL indications are that the Big Ten QB whose stock is jetting up is Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
In a recent NFL Mock Draft from The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, Mendoza led the QBs chosen in the Draft. Baumgardner noted, "I'm down to Mendoza and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers as the top two quarterbacks in this class."
Mendoza's rise
Mendoza transferred in to Indiana after two seasons at California. He passed for 3,004 yards in 2024 with the Golden Bears, but headed to Indiana to replace departing senior Kurtis Rourke in running Curt Cignetti's explosive offense.
In five games this year, Mendoza has thrown for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns against just one interception in 122 pass attempts. He has added 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Mendoza averages 9.9 yards per pass attempt and has already played two games this season in which he completed over 90% of his pass attempts.
With Mendoza at the helm, Indiana has hit on 34 plays of 20+ yards, third in the Big Ten behind only Oregon (37) and USC (36). Indiana is also converting on over 58% of its third down attempts and has scored touchdowns on 79% of its red-zone appearances. Both of those stats are second in the Big Ten.
Manning's issues
Meanwhile, Manning, who began the season as the anointed next superstar QB, has struggled in the early days of Texas's season. Manning is hitting just 61.3% of his attempt and averages 8.4 yards per pass, numbers that fit him in the midst of all FBS quarterbacks. Baumgardner's mock draft does have Manning (barely) in the Draft's first round and going fifth among quarterback selections. But for Medoza, the sky is seemingly the limit.