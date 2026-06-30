5 Big Ten Freshmen Ready to Break Out in the 2026 College Football Season

True freshmen rarely get handed the keys to a Big Ten starting spot. Coaches make them earn it through spring drills, summer conditioning and a fall camp battle that exposes anyone who isn't ready.

This year's freshman class skipped that waiting period. Several first-year players have already locked down clear roles on their teams before August even arrives. Brad Crawford of CBS Sports highlighted some Big Ten true freshmen who could have a big first season, and I've whittled that list down further to highlight five of his choices.

From a five-star tackle in Seattle to a do-it-all tight end in Los Angeles, here are five Big Ten freshmen positioned to make immediate noise in 2026.

Savion Hiter, RB, Michigan

Longtime Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson, who has developed NFL talents like Mike Hart and Blake Corum over nearly three decades on staff, didn't hold back his praise.

Hiter arrived in Ann Arbor as the top-ranked running back in the 247Sports Composite and spent the spring proving the hype was warranted, even with veteran Jordan Marshall entrenched as the lead back.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) hands the ball off to running back Savion Hiter. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

"As a freshman, he's probably the most talented guy I've seen that I brought in here as a true freshman," Jackson said. "He's already beyond what I think a freshman is capable of doing."

Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Hiter will see real snaps from the jump, even as Marshall handles the bulk of the workload. The pairing gives new offensive coordinator Jason Beck a backfield that can wear opposing defenses down by midseason.

Kodi Greene, OT, Washington

Greene's freshman spring at Washington wasn't close to ordinary. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle ran the first-team reps for all 15 spring practices and earned praise from offensive line coach Michael Switzer for how quickly he absorbed the playbook.

"Kodi Greene's done some impressive things out here," Switzer said. "He's talented in terms of his athleticism and his ability to play the game of football, but what I'd say is most impressive is what he's doing in the film room, how he's understanding defenses, how he's communicating with the offensive line."

FOX Sports ranked Greene third nationally among incoming freshmen heading into the season, ahead of names like Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon and Michigan running back Savion Hiter.

His combination of polish and pedigree gives Washington a long-term answer at one of the sport's most demanding positions.

Mark Bowman, TE, USC

Bowman walked into a USC tight end room that lost its top two contributors from a season ago, and the five-star freshman didn't waste any time positioning himself to fill the void.

USC tight ends coach Chad Savage has been blunt about what separates Bowman from a typical newcomer.

"He's a kid in my office every single day asking the right questions," Savage said. "He's got the unique skill set. As his body continues to mature in the weight room, he's just going to get better and better."

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Bowman draws stylistic comparisons to former Georgia standout Brock Bowers, and his blend of route-running polish and physical blocking gives Lincoln Riley a matchup weapon almost immediately.

Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State

Henry's freshman spring ended with him among the most talked-about newcomers in the country, capped by a four-catch, 96-yard performance in Ohio State's spring game that included the day's only passing touchdown.

He was just the second freshman all spring to lose his black stripe, the symbolic marker Ohio State uses for players who've earned full trust within the program, trailing only Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate in how quickly that happened.

Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) walks off the field in the rain after the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Day has made his expectations clear. "I'd be surprised if he's not definitely making an impact in the fall for us," Day told ESPN.

"The question is how fast? He's definitely going to play." With Tate now in the NFL, Henry steps into a wide-open competition for snaps alongside Smith.

Nick Hankins, CB, Illinois

Hankins headlines an Illinois recruiting class that ranked among the program's best in nearly two decades, and the in-state cornerback from Belleville West turned heads throughout spring practice in Champaign.

He's stepping into a secondary that still returns proven Big Ten talent in Xavier Scott and Juice Clarke, plus a newly added junior college transfer at corner, yet Hankins has positioned himself for an early role regardless.

His commitment pitch to Illinois set the tone for how he approaches the game. "I want to start a wave," Hankins said.

"Everybody goes to Mizzou, goes out of state. I want everybody from Illinois to stay in Illinois." That same conviction has carried over to how he's attacked his first college reps.