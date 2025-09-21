Bill Belichick's buyout and contract sends clear message on future at North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick's start at Chapel Hill has not gone quite as planned, prompting questions about the legend's buyout with the school. Up until this point, Belichick's buyout has been framed as what the coach would owe North Carolina if the legend bolts for the NFL or another job.
While it is too early to make a judgment on Belichick's short tenure with North Carolina, there is always the chance that the marriage does not go as either party planned. For critics of Belichick's move to college football, be advised that Belichick's five-year, $50 million contract is fully guaranteed for the first three years.
Belichick is slated to have a $10 million base salary, per the Associated Press. The coach can also earn an additional $3.5 million in bonuses.
In other words, North Carolina owes Belichick at least $30 million over the next three years. This is a nice way of saying North Carolina is going to have little chance to fire Belichick anytime soon.
The only caveat would be if Belichick bolts for the NFL, a media job or simply retires.
Bill Belichick's buyout dropped to $1 million if the coach leaves North Carolina
The smart money is on Tar Heels' fans need to exercise patience as Belichick attempts to rebuild the program. If things do not work out as planned, North Carolina brass would be dependent on Belichick pulling the plug, not the other way around.
On June 1, Belichick's buyout the coach would owe North Carolina if he leaves before the deal expires dropped to $1 million, per Front Office Sports. Prior to the start of the season, Belichick declined to get into specifics about his future.
“I’m not going to get into where we’re going to be 10 years from now," Belichick noted in July, per Yahoo Sports. "Don’t know where we’re going to be 10 days from now.
"But we’re going to take each one of these days and try to make it as productive as possible and see where we are at the end of the day. What we need to go back and spend more time on. What we feel good about, we can move ahead on."
Bill Belichick is still searching for North Carolina's first win against a Power 4 opponent
Belichick started the season 2-2, with North Carolina's two victories coming against Charlotte and Richmond. The head coach is still searching for his first victory against a Power 4 opponent.
North Carolina sustained two blowout losses in their two games against Big 12 opponents TCU and UCF. Belichick and the Tar Heels lost these two contests by a combined score of 82-23.
By the looks of North Carolina's roster, Belichick is going to need 2025 and perhaps longer to field a competitive team in Chapel Hill.