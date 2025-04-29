There's growing concern at North Carolina over Bill Belichick's girlfriend's influence: report
There are some rumblings at North Carolina over how much sway Jordon Hudson may have over her boyfriend, Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick.
Some people inside the North Carolina program are growing concerned about how much influence she may have over him and the team, according to TMZ.
“There’s a growing sense this could become a problem,” according to that report, which follows a high-profile incident involving her, the coach, and a very awkward CBS interview recently.
Hudson allegedly walked out of Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil of CBS Mornings that was meant to promote the coach’s book and delayed shooting for nearly 30 minutes.
CBS staff were also reportedly puzzled that Hudson appeared to be the only person who accompanied Belichick to their interview. No other representatives, either from the coach’s book publisher or anyone from the school, were there.
Those reports also contend that Hudson was seated off to the side and would often interrupt the interview when the coach was answering questions to correct him or prevent him answering.
One such moment came in the final cut of the talk when Belichick was asked how he met Hudson, whereupon she cut in and said, “We’re not talking about this.”
Earlier this month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick, the coach’s son, as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Hudson also referred to herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, a company that does not appear to be registered.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
In the short term, all of this boils down to some light, if also unwelcome, embarrassment for Belichick as he looks to revamp his coaching career at North Carolina.
If the Tar Heels win on the football field this fall, no one will likely remember any of this.
