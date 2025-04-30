UNC should consider firing Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson drama, ex-Patriots player says
One of Bill Belichick’s former players believes it’s time for North Carolina to pull the plug on the coach amid the perceived ongoing drama around his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
“I think the... Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick,” Ted Johnson told WEEI Radio in Boston.
Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman for Belichick’s teams in New England, thinks Hudson’s apparent involvement in the program and in the coach’s life has made his position at the school untenable and is causing the eight-time Super Bowl champion embarrassment.
“They should consider letting him go at this point. It’s a lot of money and they’re deep into, obviously, their preparation for next year,” Johnson added.
“But I look at Bill Belichick and I wonder if he’s fit to coach an NFL team, let alone fit to coach a college team...
“I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids and UNC should consider cutting ties with Bill Belichick.”
Belichick has been the subject of several unwelcome storylines since arriving at North Carolina, mostly to do with the apparent role of his 24-year-old girlfriend, which has come under scrutiny.
Earlier this month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick, the coach’s son, as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Hudson also referred to herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, a company that does not appear to be registered.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
Then came a very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS in which Hudson interrupted some of the questioning, particularly when the coach was asked how the two met.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson is heard to say when Belichick was asked that question.
“What you’ve seen so far, the behaviors with Jordon, that dynamic, her being on the football field, her just kind of embarrassing Bill,” Johnson said.
“People say, ‘Well, she’s taken control of Bill.’ You think Bill doesn’t have any say in how these things go? Of course he does. He’s okay with what she’s doing. You don’t think he knows that that email was being posted on her Instagram? Of course he knows. He’s signing off on that.
“To me, those are bad decisions that make him and the university look really bad and question whether or not he is of sound mind and should be running a football team...
“I think it’s something you have to really, really consider. Just question the decision-making from the head coach at this point for those reasons.”
Of course, North Carolina will not even remotely consider firing Belichick at this stage, regardless of whatever minor embarrassment his situation may bring the school.
Winning on the football field solves that problem very easily. But if the Tar Heels aren’t successful this fall, then the drama around Belichick and his girlfriend will be easily pointed to as a potential reason why.
