Bill Belichick updates Max Johnson injury, as North Carolina QB rehabs leg ailment
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson suffered a season-ending leg injury in the first game of the year back in August, but announced that was returning for a sixth year in 2025.
Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick provided an update of sorts on how Johnson’s rehab is going, but was unable to provide a concise timeline for when he’ll be back on the field.
“Max has worked hard, he’s made a lot of progress,” Belichick said.
“He’s still limited, but he’s definitely getting better. We’ll take it day by day, but nobody’s put in more work than he has. We’ll see where that takes him, but he’s definitely making progress.”
He added: “It’s just a day by day process. If he has a good day, then he can do more the next day... If it doesn’t move along quite as quickly, we’ll slow it down until he can progress.”
Johnson went down with the leg injury in the third quarter of North Carolina’s season opener at Minnesota, rushing for a touchdown before having to leave the game.
From there, the Tar Heels relied on Jacolby Criswell, and the senior threw for 2,459 yards with 15 touchdowns in Johnson’s place.
Sophomore Conner Harrell saw some action, throwing two touchdowns in six appearances while covering nearly 300 yards.
Johnson had spent the previous four seasons with LSU and Texas A&M before transferring to North Carolina, passing for 5,853 yards with 47 touchdowns.
Belichick said he’ll keep an eye on his team’s other options at quarterback while Johnson is on the mend from the injury.
UNC’s quarterback room also consists of Purdue transfer Ryan Browne, incoming freshman Au-Tori Newkirk, and four-star 2024 pledge Bryce Baker, a noted dual threat prospect.
North Carolina opens its first football season with Bill Belichick on the sideline against TCU on Sept. 1, and hopefully with Johnson under center and healthy, too.
