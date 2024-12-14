Bill Belichick secures first recruiting win at North Carolina
Just a few days into being named head coach at North Carolina, Bill Belichick has already secured his first major recruiting win, as four-star quarterback Bryce Baker will sign with the Tar Heels, the player confirmed to ESPN.
Baker has been North Carolina’s top-ranked recruit since last summer, but didn’t sign during the early period as he awaited the school’s replacement for the outgoing Mack Brown.
But after taking a personal phone call with Belichick, the in-state player elected to stick with his commitment to the Tar Heels, marking the new coach’s first important recruiting gain.
Baker, who plays at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth, is considered the No. 10 ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Carolina had some competition for Baker, who was still in contact with LSU and Penn State, both of which were hoping to flip him to their side in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
But in the end, Belichick’s experience in the NFL was the decisive factor.
“Their experience in the NFL is huge,” Baker told ESPN. “... They want to develop me, and they know the intricacies that will help me get to my goals.”
North Carolina sent shockwaves throughout college football with its decision to hire Belichick to lead its football program.
Belichick is regarded as the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, winning six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and two as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.
But despite his accolades in professional football, Belichick has never coached a collegiate program, embarking on that task for the first time at the age of 72.
A big part of that process will be competing on the recruiting trail, and now it seems Belichick has passed that first important test.
