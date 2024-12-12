Bill Belichick sets major recruit meeting at North Carolina: report
One day into Bill Belichick being named head coach at North Carolina, and he already has a meeting lined up with one of the school’s top recruits in the current cycle.
Four-star quarterback Bryce Baker and Belichick are scheduled to have a personal call together on Thursday night, according to ESPN recruiting reporter Eli Lederman.
Baker remains committed to North Carolina, but didn’t sign with the school during the early signing period, electing to stick with his pledge while waiting to see who the Tar Heels would sign to replace Mack Brown as head coach.
Given that his replacement is a former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach, and the enormous attention the program has received as a result, all eyes are on what appears to be the first litmus test for Belichick to show off some of his recruiting acumen.
Especially given Baker is still getting interest from elsewhere.
Despite his existing pledge to North Carolina, the in-state quarterback is still a big target for Penn State and LSU, both of which have tried to flip him to their side.
Although the player is keeping his options open regarding the Big Ten and SEC schools, it does still appear that North Carolina is his preference.
Baker, who plays at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth, is considered the No. 10 ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
