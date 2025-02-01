Bill Belichick sending free pizzas to UNC frats ahead of Duke game
Bill Belichick is making a name for himself on the North Carolina campus as the school’s basketball team prepares for its rivalry game against Duke this weekend.
Ahead of Saturday’s big matchup, the new Tar Heels football coach revealed that he’ll be buying pizzas for top-off in the rivalry game.
That news came via an email from North Carolina director of football operations Alec Kerr.
“Coach Belichick wants to get your fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.,” the email read. “With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichick to your house.”
Belichick has become not just the biggest story at North Carolina, but arguably in college football, over the last several weeks since his landmark hire at the school.
Known as arguably the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, Belichick will embark on a collegiate-level job for the first time in his storied career.
As head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, Belichick won six Super Bowl championships, the most by a single coach in NFL history.
Belichick also owns the NFL record with 31 postseason victories and his 302 all-time wins are the third-most among any head coach at the professional level.
-
