Billy Napier reacts to Florida Gators fans booing him after game
The time appears to be running out on Billy Napier at Florida after the Gators’ dropped an uninspiring result at home against Texas A&M in the SEC opener, and those fans that were left in The Swamp let their head coach know it, loudly booing him as he left the field.
Audible chants of “Fire Billy!” were heard from the Florida faithful both during and after the game in addition to those boos, and when asked about it, the coach didn’t make any excuses.
“I have no negative comment about that,” Napier told reporters after the game.
“Ultimately, when you play a certain way in this arena, you’re gonna be criticized. This is one of those places where there’s history and tradition and expectations and a lot of really good football teams have played in this stadium in the past.”
Napier added: “When you play ugly ball, and maybe it didn’t look like we all wanted it to, it comes with the territory. So I probably would’ve done the same thing.”
Fans were so upset with Napier during the game that several were even heard booing an image of Napier in a pre-recorded drunk driving PSA that was played on the Jumbotron during the halftime break.
Following the 33-20 to the Aggies, Napier fell to 1-2 on the season and 12-16 overall in his third year with the program.
Gator fans are ready for a change, but will the school make one?
