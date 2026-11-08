Booger McFarland Declares SEC Powerhouse a CFP Lock After Week 10 Win

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former All-American defensive lineman at LSU, says Alabama secured its place in the College Football Playoff after the Crimson Tide’s 31-13 win over his alma mater Saturday in Baton Rouge.

“Bama locked up a playoff spot tonight,” McFarland posted on X. The Crimson Tide (7-2, 5-2 SEC) entered the week No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and the win at No. 14 LSU gave them a third victory over a team ranked in that poll.

Why does Booger McFarland trust Alabama?

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts during the second half against the LSU Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFarland’s verdict carries extra weight because it comes from one of LSU’s most recognizable alumni, a former Tigers defensive tackle who has said he’s loyal to the three letters and not any single coach. First-year LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s team dropped to 6-3, and Kiffin is now 0-6 against Alabama in his career, including his stints at Ole Miss and Tennessee.

ESPN’s Rece Davis said this week that LSU could win the national championship if it reached the playoff, but the Tigers had to beat Alabama first. Instead, No. 5 Alabama 31 vs. No. 14 LSU 13 went to the visitors despite LSU outgaining them 457-285 and running 28 more plays.

LSU went 0 for 4 on fourth down, missed a 56-yard field goal and threw an interception to linebacker Luke Metz at the Alabama 24. Alabama scored touchdowns on all three of its red zone trips, while LSU reached the end zone once in four.

The committee already favored Alabama before kickoff, slotting the Tide as its highest-ranked two-loss team ahead of 7-1 Kentucky, which Alabama beat 45-17 in Week 2. Both Alabama losses came against ranked teams, No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee, though that placement drew SEC favoritism claims across the sport.

Keelon Russell overcomes ankle scare

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter after Dilin Jones capped a 90-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell had visited the medical tent with an ankle injury early in the second half, but he returned with his ankle taped and led the Tide to the game’s final 21 points.

On the first play after Jones’ score, Russell hit Rico Scott for 57 yards, and four plays later he found tight end Josh Ford for a 7-yard touchdown. The Duncanville, Texas, product added a 25-yard scoring throw to Cederian Morgan and a 4-yard touchdown to Kaleb Edwards, finishing 17 of 24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

“I felt like going into the tent, I had to keep myself confident, keep myself optimistic and keep myself going,” Russell said.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer wasn’t surprised by the response.

“Guy’s tough, and you know, it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it before with him,” DeBoer said.

What’s left on Alabama’s schedule?

Alabama closes the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 14, then faces Chattanooga on Nov. 21 and Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 in Tuscaloosa.

The committee releases updated rankings every Tuesday until the 12-team field is set on Dec. 6. Seeds 5 through 8 host first-round games on campus, so Alabama’s current position would put a home playoff game in Tuscaloosa.

A win in Nashville would move Alabama to 8-2 with two home games left before Selection Day.