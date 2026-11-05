College Football Playoff Race Could Take Unexpected Turn for SEC in Week 10

The SEC entered the first College Football Playoff rankings with an impressive collection of contenders, but that advantage could come under pressure in Week 10.

With several nationally ranked conference opponents facing one another Saturday, the SEC is guaranteed to see some of its playoff hopefuls suffer damaging losses.

That could create an opportunity for the Big Ten and other conferences to gain ground as the postseason race intensifies.

SEC Faces a Brutal Week 10 Schedule

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The first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, November 3, featured 10 SEC programs in the top 25, including five inside the top 10.

Georgia led the conference at No. 2, followed by Alabama at No. 5, Kentucky at No. 6, Texas at No. 7 and Ole Miss at No. 10.

However, Saturday’s schedule guarantees that at least three ranked SEC teams will lose.

Several matchups carry significant postseason implications:

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU: The Crimson Tide and Tigers enter with two losses apiece, making a third defeat potentially devastating for either team’s playoff aspirations.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss: Georgia is positioned among the nation’s elite, while Ole Miss has an opportunity to strengthen its postseason résumé with a signature victory.

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee: Kentucky enters with one loss, while Tennessee is attempting to remain competitive in the playoff conversation despite two defeats.

No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri: Both teams have two losses, creating another matchup with major implications for the SEC’s postseason depth.

The SEC could emerge from Saturday with several contenders holding three losses, potentially making the conference’s path to multiple playoff bids considerably more complicated.

Could the Big Ten Benefit From SEC Losses?

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The Big Ten may be among the biggest beneficiaries of Saturday’s SEC schedule.

Indiana entered the initial rankings at No. 4, while Ohio State checked in at No. 12. Iowa and USC also appeared in the top 25.

The SEC currently has more ranked teams and more programs positioned near the top of the playoff race. However, its contenders face the challenge of competing against one another during the final month of the regular season.

That creates an interesting dilemma for the selection committee.

Will additional losses against highly ranked SEC opponents be viewed as evidence of a difficult conference schedule, or will those defeats eventually become too much for the committee to overlook?

The answer could influence how many teams from each conference reach the 12-team playoff.

Week 10 Could Reshape the College Football Playoff Picture

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The SEC’s biggest advantage entering November is its depth. With five teams ranked inside the top 10, the conference has positioned itself to compete for multiple postseason invitations.

But that depth also guarantees difficult matchups down the stretch.

Saturday’s results won’t determine the final playoff field, and a loss to a highly ranked opponent won’t necessarily eliminate a contender.

Still, the margin for error is shrinking.

For Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri, another defeat could significantly complicate the road to December.

The SEC entered Week 10 looking like the deepest conference in college football. By Saturday night, the national playoff conversation could look considerably different.