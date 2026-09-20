Booger McFarland Names the Best QB in America After College Football Week 3

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland named Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss the best quarterback in America on Sunday, one night after the former Division II star led the Rebels past LSU and first-year Tigers coach Lane Kiffin in Week 3.

McFarland wrote on X that Chambliss is ahead of Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. "Not Arch, not Dante, not anyone else," the former LSU standout wrote. He graded Chambliss' anticipation, accuracy, demeanor and second reaction as "all A+."

Trinidad Chambliss stats against LSU

Trinidad is the best qb in America Not Arch Not Dante Not anyone else. Why ? Anticipation accuracy demeanor 2nd reaction all A+. Good for you kid — Booger (@ESPNBooger) September 20, 2026

Chambliss completed 33 of 48 passes for 363 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in No. 9 Ole Miss' 32-24 win over No. 7 LSU on Saturday night. He went 21 of 27 for 289 yards in the first half as the Rebels built a 24-7 lead at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU then scored 17 straight points to tie the game at 24, and Chambliss' third-quarter interception set up one of those touchdowns. But the 6-foot passer answered with a 14-yard touchdown run with just over five minutes left.

Ole Miss added a two-point conversion. Then Rebels defender Jaylon Braxton intercepted a tipped fourth-down pass from LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt to seal the win.

The victory moved Ole Miss to 3-0. Chambliss had a chance to follow Kiffin to Baton Rouge after the 2025 season, but he stayed in Oxford to play for Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding.

How did Manning and Moore play?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both quarterbacks McFarland passed over faced nonconference opponents in Week 3. Manning went 16 of 32 for 161 yards and two touchdowns in No. 1 Texas' 30-6 win over UTSA on Saturday. The Longhorns passer also ran for 50 yards.

"I didn't play well," Manning said after the game.

Moore threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-23 passing in Oregon's 84-0 win over Portland State on Friday. Still, the Ducks sit at 2-1 after a loss at Oklahoma State in Week 2.

Chambliss and the NFL Draft debate

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This marks the second straight Sunday that McFarland has put Chambliss first. On Sept. 13, he wrote that the Grand Rapids native has been the best quarterback this season and "it's not really close."

In that same post, McFarland tied Chambliss' draft stock to his height. "If he were 6-foot-2, he would be the first pick," McFarland wrote.

Through three games, Chambliss has completed 77 of 110 passes for 924 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He opened with 336 passing yards in a 41-38 win over Louisville and went 23 of 26 in a 41-9 win over Charlotte.

He began his career at Division II Ferris State and won another year of eligibility after taking the NCAA to court. Last season, he led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals and finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.