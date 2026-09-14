Booger McFarland Emphatically Names the Best Quarterback in College Football

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland told his followers Sunday morning that all the attention on the 2027 quarterback class is missing the passer who has actually played the best football this season.

McFarland named Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, said it isn't close and that the sixth-year senior would be the No. 1 pick if he stood 6-foot-2 instead of the 6-foot-0 listed next to his name.

What McFarland said about Chambliss

For as much as WE talk about the class of 27 qb’s. The best by far this season has been Trinidad Chambliss and its not really close. if he were 6’2 he would be the 1st pick — Booger (@ESPNBooger) September 13, 2026

"For as much as we talk about the Class of 2027 quarterbacks, the best by far this season has been Trinidad Chambliss, and it's not really close," McFarland wrote. "If he were 6-foot-2, he would be the first pick."

The 2027 quarterback class has been sold as one of the deepest in years. Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin sit at the top of most draft boards, and Manning is the most common projection at No. 1 overall. Manning is also 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Chambliss is listed at 6-foot-1, turned 24 in August and got no Division I offers.

Chambliss stats through two games

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss has completed 44 of 62 passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns against one interception through two games. He opened with 336 passing yards, three touchdown passes and 60 rushing yards in a 41-38 win over Louisville, scoring all four of his touchdowns after halftime and moving the Rebels into range for a 48-yard field goal as time expired. Against Charlotte, the former Ferris State quarterback went 23 of 26 for 225 yards and two scores in a 41-9 win.

"Two touchdown passes and five scores in six drives. That sounds like Trinidad, doesn't it?" Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said. "That sounds like a normal Saturday. He does it and competes every play."

Last season, the Grand Rapids native threw for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions after replacing the injured Austin Simmons in Week 3. He added 527 rushing yards and eight scores, won the Conerly Trophy, finished eighth in Heisman voting and led Ole Miss to the Playoff semifinals and a No. 3 finish in the final AP poll.

LSU at Ole Miss on Saturday

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts during warm ups prior to the game against the Charlotte 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 7 LSU visits No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday in the SEC opener for both schools, and Lane Kiffin makes his return to Oxford after leaving the Rebels for LSU following last season's Playoff run. Golding replaced him after being promoted from defensive coordinator. ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in town to add even more attention to what should be a spectacle.

"It's going to be a crazy week in Oxford," Chambliss said. "But for the players, it's all about football. That's our focus."

The Rebels quarterback said in August that he's preparing for this season like a pro. Earlier this month, NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper believes there will be at least five quarterbacks taken in the first round in 2027. He speculated whether Chambliss will do enough this year to overcome the height concerns McFarland mentioned.