Rece Davis Predicts Underdog Wins in LSU-Ole Miss Because of Quarterback Play

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis picked an upset in No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss, backing the Rebels as LSU coach Lane Kiffin faces his former team for the first time. When the odds opened for this game, the Rebels were 1.5-point favorites. The line has since shifted to -2.5 in favor of LSU.

Davis made the pick on the College GameDay Podcast. "I will go with Hotty Toddy. I'm going to say Ole Miss wins at home in one of the more cathartic wins in the history of college football," the ESPN host said.

Rece Davis sides with Ole Miss

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Davis gave LSU credit first. "High-end talent is better for LSU. LSU probably should win the game," he said.

His choice came down to LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

"Sam Leavitt has turned the ball over in his career. Trinidad turned it over a couple of times against Louisville. I will go with the guy that I deem to be a slightly better quarterback, although both are very good," Davis said while clarifying why he is picking Ole Miss.

Leavitt threw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech in Week 2. Chambliss and the Rebels opened with a 41-38 win over Louisville.

Ole Miss plays at Florida the following week.

"I think Ole Miss needs it worse because if they lose, and then if they were to compound it by losing to Florida the next week, I think Ole Miss starts worrying that the window shut last year," Davis said.

Who is picking LSU to win?

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Davis was the only one of the three podcast hosts to take Ole Miss. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel and podcast co-host Dan Wetzel both picked the Tigers.

"I think LSU's high-end talent is just higher than Ole Miss's," Thamel said. "I don't think it's like 41-40. I do think it's more like 24-21."

"It's a hard pick for me. My head says LSU," Wetzel said.

Ole Miss hasn't lost a home game since a 20-17 loss to Kentucky on Sept. 28, 2024.

Sam Leavitt injury and Umanmielen lawsuit

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LSU listed Leavitt as doubtful on its first SEC availability report Wednesday night. The conference's policy says a doubtful player has a 25% chance to play.

Reports said the Arizona State transfer has a sore throwing shoulder and didn't throw in Wednesday's practice. The quarterback matchup Davis used to make his pick could look different by Saturday. If Leavitt cannot play, Husan Longstreet, a former five-star quarterback who was with the Oregon Ducks last year, would get the start.

LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen was also served court papers Tuesday in the parking lot outside LSU's football facility.

Ole Miss sued Umanmielen and LSU offensive lineman Devin Harper on July 27 for breach of contract. The school wants $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper.

Thamel said he was told "the point of that lawsuit wasn't as much to get the money from the broken contracts, but they want to make sure that LSU gets stuck with the revenue-share cap hit of nearly a million dollars."

LSU and Ole Miss meet as top-10 teams for the first time since 1962. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.