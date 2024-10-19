Brady Cook injury update: Missouri QB's status vs. Auburn
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is unlikely to return after he left Saturday’s game against Auburn with an apparent ankle injury he sustained during play in the first quarter.
Cook appeared to walk uneasily after being sacked early in the game and then slipped on the turf three plays later and stayed down on the field with the issue.
Cook was eventually able to jog to Missouri’s locker room, and there was originally an expectation from the team that he would be able to return to the game at some point.
But those hopes appear to have been dashed after the team updated his status.
Arizona State transfer Drew Pyne entered the game in Cook’s place following the injury and completed a pass to Theo Wease that allowed Missouri to kick a field goal and take an early 3-0 lead against Auburn.
But the quarterback was partially responsible for a turnover midway through the second quarter when an attempted handoff fell to the turf, resulting in an Auburn takeaway.
Auburn tied the game, 3-3, in the second quarter after completing a 64 yard drive over 11 plays.
Pyne is a career 63 percent passer with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Any prolonged absence on Cook’s part could be detrimental to Missouri’s offensive production.
Cook has 1,357 passing yards and 7 touchdowns with just 1 interception this season and has scored with his arm at least once in 5 of Missouri’s 6 games.
He’s also rushed for 4 additional touchdowns.
