Brett Favre names SEC powerhouse that is ‘definitely back in the picture’
The Texas Longhorns are once again generating national attention after a dramatic 34-31 win over Vanderbilt, and they’ve earned praise from one of football’s biggest legends. During his 4th and Favre podcast, Hall of Famer Brett Favre said Texas is “definitely back in the picture,” pointing to quarterback Arch Manning’s development as a major reason the program is surging.
“Well, Texas is definitely back in the picture, and I think Arch is finally coming into a zone and playing extremely well,” Favre said. “Arch is starting to hit a stride, which could bode well for them and not so well for other teams. But, you know, they dug themselves a little hole that they’re climbing out of slowly.”
Manning’s return from concussion protocol brought the kind of spark Texas has been searching for. The sophomore passer delivered a breakout performance, completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to Ryan Wingo on the game’s opening play.
Vanderbilt mounted a furious comeback late, but Texas held on after the Commodores’ onside kick rolled out of bounds. Head coach Steve Sarkisian called it “almost a playoff type game in November,” as the Longhorns earned their fourth straight win and their second against a ranked opponent this season.
Texas Surges Back Into College Football Playoff Conversation
After falling from the No. 1 spot earlier this season, Texas has methodically rebuilt its case for a College Football Playoff berth. The Longhorns’ offense finally looks cohesive again, and Manning’s sharp performance was complemented by solid protection and balance from the run game. Quintrevion Wisner ran 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Wingo added two catches for 89 yards.
“This was the best protection he’s gotten all year,” Sarkisian said after the game. Manning’s offensive line gave him time to attack vertically, something that had been missing from the Texas offense earlier this season.
The defense also made its presence felt with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Even with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia throwing for 365 yards and three late touchdowns, Texas controlled the first three quarters and showed improvement on both sides of the ball.
Now sitting at 7-2, the Longhorns are in the mix once more. They’ve beaten two Top 25 teams in four weeks and carry real momentum into the season’s toughest stretch. After a bye week, Texas will travel to face No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 15.
