Brian Kelly mentioned as potential fit for Big Ten program after LSU firing
Brian Kelly remains among the very well-compensated unemployed when it comes to college football coaches following his dismissal from LSU, but so far his name is yet to be strongly connected with any of the current or future openings elsewhere around the country.
Looking over Kelly’s potential options, The Athletic insider Bruce Feldman thinks there may be one program in the Big Ten that would be a good fit for both sides. “Maybe,” in his words.
“The one job I can see him maybe at is if Michigan State does open up. He’s got a lake house up there. I can see it,” Feldman told Todd McShay on his program.
It's a matter of time for Sparty
While that job isn’t open just yet, it wouldn’t exactly be surprising if it was in the near future, as Jonathan Smith sits on one of college football’s hottest coaching seats.
Michigan State is 0-7 in Big Ten competition this season with a meager 3-7 overall record and on a seven-game losing streak in Smith’s second season at the helm.
Not quite what they expected after Smith won 25 games in his last three seasons at Oregon State, but that success has failed to translate after his arrival in Big Ten country.
Some insiders with knowledge of the Spartans program have reported that decision makers have already decided to fire Smith, but are yet to make it public.
Kelly has a history in Michigan
Kelly has connections to the state, with his second-ever coaching position being in charge of defensive backs as a graduate assistant at Grand Valley State in the late 1980s, becoming its head coach from 1991-2003, and he was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2004-06.
He went 118-35-2 at Grand Valley State and 19-16 at Central Michigan before taking over at Cincinnati, where he was 34-6 in five seasons prior to stints at Notre Dame and then LSU. Kelly is 297-109-2 all-time as a head coach.
Could a lower-profile help?
One potential option for Kelly is to take hold of a lower-level program, especially with rumors around coaches at some of those schools taking higher-profile jobs.
“When some of these Group of Five jobs end up popping open, because guys end up leaving for other jobs, whether it’s Tulane or USF or Memphis or North Texas, I don’t see Brian Kelly wanting one of those jobs. There’s only so many jobs I can see him wanting,” Feldman added.
And few schools seem to be interested in hiring him.
“Michigan State, maybe? I’m not sure beyond that, what he could get,” Feldman said.
“There’s only so many jobs that I think he would fit at now, and I’m just not sure how many of those jobs he would want. Maybe Michigan State, if it’s open. I’m not sure what else would fit into that smaller box now.”