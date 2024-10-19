Bryant Wesco injury update: Clemson WR's status vs. Virginia
Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco will not play in Saturday’s game against Virginia as he continues to rehab a recent injury, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
This marks the second straight game Wesco will not play as he recovers from an undisclosed injury he reportedly suffered during the Tigers’ win against Florida State.
Wesco did not play in last week’s game against Wake Forest, although Clemson did not initially list him on the availability report, and he was spotted wearing a walking boot earlier that week.
Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) hopes that Wesco will be available in time for its game against Louisville on Nov. 2, following the team’s open week that comes after today’s game.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on Wesco’s situation after the Wake Forest game, noting that the injury is not believed to be a long-term concern.
“Getting better,” Swinney said of Wesco’s condition at the time.
“He’s getting better. It’s not a long-term thing. He’s day-to-day. He’s not week-to-week. He’s day-to-day. He’s getting better. We’ll get him back. Hopefully sooner than later.”
Wesco has 11 receptions for 262 yards and 2 touchdown catches, ranking third on the team in total receiving production.
Wesco was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and emerged as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 61 overall player, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.
