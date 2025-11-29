Cam Newton issues 'challenge' to Lane Kiffin ahead of upcoming Ole Miss/LSU decision
ESPN commentator Cam Newton had an interesting take on Lane Kiffin's upcoming decision and dropped a "challenge" for the Ole Miss boss. The Former Auburn and Florida QB made an interesting comparison on ESPN's First Take when he compared Kiffin's situation and the attending attention to that of LeBron James when he delivered "The Decision" in 2010. Newton termed the situation to be "college football's version of LeBron James" and noted, "Everybody is impacted off of what Lane Kiffin is going to do."
Newton wasted no time delivering his own advice to Kiffin ahead of his decision. His advice focused on the importance of legacy.
Newton Delivers a Challenge
I would challenge... this particular individual in Lane Kiffin, go somewhere where you're the greatest of all time as coach. Don't find yourself going to another school where you're just another good coach.... If you win a national championship at LSU, you're just another good coach... If you stay right where you are, you will be the greatest coach that has ever done it.- Cam Newton
Newton went on to debunk the theory that Kiffin can't win big at Ole Miss. "[I]n this climate of the transfer portal, I'll give you a Field of Dreams analogy," said Newton. "In that movie it was, if you build it, they will come. Well, in this particular case with Lane Kiffin... [recruits] are going to follow you."
Kiffin's Decision
Kiffin went into Friday purportedly choosing between LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss. Subsequent to Newton's comments, Florida has apparently given up hope on nabbing Kiffin, leaving the battle as a two-horse race. Kiffin is reportedly being offered about $13 million per year at any of the schools considering him, and has to meet with Ole Miss athletic department brass tomorrow to inform the school of his decision.
Consulting Mentors
Kiffin seemed weary on Friday after the Egg Bowl when he answered questions from the media after the game. He indicated that he intended to speak with coaching mentors Nick Saban and Pete Carroll about his decision and admittedly that he missed his father, legendary NFL assistant Monty Kiffin, with such a big decision on the table.
Legacy and Lane
Kiffin's six years at Oxford is the longest stint he has spent anywhere. To Newton' s point, if Kiffin is indeed contemplating his legacy, he has been unique at Ole Miss. In his six seasons, Kiffin has won 10+ games four times. To find four 10+ win seasons for Ole Miss before Kiffin reuqires counting back to 1962. LSU, of course, has won national titles on four occasions, with three titles under three different coaches since 2003. The chance to be "one of one" at Ole Miss could weigh on Kiffin.