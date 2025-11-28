Lane Kiffin Reveals Decision Timeline Amid Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers Pursuit
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes have taken social media by storm this fall with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels now in a two-team battle for his services.
In what began as a three-team race for Kiffin, the Florida Gators are now out of contention as the administration shifts focus elsewhere for a new shot-caller.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
For Kiffin, a decision is set to be made within the next 24 hours with America waiting to see where the most popular coach of the current cycle will be in 2026.
Now, following Friday's win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kiffin has revealed who will help him make the decision as the clock ticks.
The Mentors: Nick Saban and Pete Carroll
“I miss my dad,” Kiffin said while holding back emotions. “I really missed him this week. My two calls will be the closest to that for advice, what my dad would say to do on these things. That’ll be Coach Carroll and Coach Saban. Kind of wish when you have things to do in life, that your dad was there. But it is what it is.”
The Decision Timeline: Saturday is the Day
“No, I haven’t (made up my mind),” Kiffin said on the broadcast. “I’ve got a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow, but right now, I’m just going to go enjoy these players. I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game, and all I want to do is experience joy watching you, and that’s what I’m about to do.”
The Players Taking Control:
“Well, I think it’s an unbelievable job by these players,” Kiffin said postgame. “You know, we only returned two starters from last year. We were picked, I think, ninth or something in the conference. So for these guys to overcome adversity throughout the years, throughout the year, play really well, like they played a great second half today.
“So I’m just really happy for our fans, for our players, and you know, all the stuff they’ve done with all week, from outside people saying that they were distracting to his noise. And this is what these guys do. They’ve been dealing there for a long time. So I think it actually brings them together, and they play like that because of all the stuff outside.”
