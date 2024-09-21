Cam Rising injury update: Utah QB is a game-time decision vs. Oklahoma State
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is a game-time decision with an injury to his throwing hand for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The expectation is that he will attempt to start the game, a marquee contest between ranked Big 12 rivals.
Rising was limited in practice during the week, and he is not said to be 100 percent back to health even if he does start the game.
The quarterback sustained an injury to the hand when he collided with a water cooler on the sideline in Utah's win against Baylor two weeks ago.
Rising warmed up for last week's game against Utah State and was seen with two of his fingers wrapped together, but Isaac Wilson ultimately started at quarterback for the Utes instead.
Wilson, a true freshman, would play if Rising cannot go. He went 20 of 33 passing for 239 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns and throwing 1 interception in Utah's 38-21 victory last week.
Rising going back under center would be important for No. 12 Utah in what figures to be a highly impactful game on the road against No. 14 Oklahoma State that will influence the early Big 12 championship picture a month into the season.
The winner of the Big 12 title will receive an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff and a bye in the first round, an important advantage in the 12-team format.
Rising threw for 254 yards and 5 touchdown passes in Utah’s season opener and added 92 yards and 2 scoring plays against Baylor before exiting that game with the injury.
The veteran quarterback has 5,918 passing yards and 53 touchdowns in his career and helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, missed all of the 2023 football season as he recovered from a major knee injury he sustained during the Utes’ appearance in the Rose Bowl game that year.
His return to Utah this season has been a major factor in the team emerging as one of the favorites to compete for and win the conference title in the expanded Big 12.
