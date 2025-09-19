Rece Davis predicts Texas Tech-Utah winner
College football analyst Rece Davis put his confidence in Utah this week, predicting the Utes would beat Texas Tech in one of the Big 12’s early spotlight games.
The ESPN College GameDay podcast host singled out Utah’s experienced offensive line, defensive consistency, and quarterback Devon Dampier’s mobility as the key factors that will make the difference for a win heading into Saturday’s clash.
The No. 16 Utah Utes will host the No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Both teams enter at 3-0, making this a ranked showdown that doubles as an early measuring stick in a wide-open Big 12 race.
The setting provides additional intrigue with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff on site, placing national attention on a matchup that could elevate the winner into league-favorite status.
Davis And Thamel Highlight Utah’s Proven Strengths
Davis outlined why Utah has an edge up front, pointing to the physicality and cohesion of its offensive line. “I can’t go against Utah’s combination of the running quarterback and the offensive line,” Davis said on Thursday’s podcast.
“You’ve got Caleb Lomu at left tackle, Spencer Fano at right tackle, and three redshirt seniors on the interior. If Texas Tech can penetrate that and win, hats off to them. But I’m going with the physics here: Utah, 20–13.”
Co-host Pete Thamel echoed that assessment, acknowledging the high-level play of Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton when healthy but stressing Utah’s control at the line of scrimmage. He noted that the Red Raiders’ aggressive portal additions on defense face a direct test against Utah’s continuity and veteran depth.
“It’s big people moving big people,” Thamel said, framing the matchup as a contrast between stability and roster reinvention.
Utah Defense And Dampier’s Versatility Tilt The Call
Davis ultimately made his official prediction by returning to two core themes: Utah’s defense and Dampier’s dual-threat skill set. “I’m also going to take Utah to win the game,” Davis said.
“Although I do think that Utah’s front will have its hands full with the likes of David Bailey, Romello Height and Lee Hunter, who is a big, strong guy in the middle who can give them a challenge. Both quarterbacks are completing better than 70 percent. When Behren Morton has remained healthy, he’s been wildly productive. Utah’s defense, while not challenged by an extremely difficult schedule, has allowed just 25 points in three games. Still, Utah is too strong, too good. I’ll go with the Utes to win it.”
Dampier has accounted for 628 passing yards and seven touchdowns with nearly 200 yards on the ground, providing Utah with balance that has kept opponents off-balance. The Utes’ defense has surrendered fewer than nine points per game, complementing that attack with suffocating consistency. Combined with the home environment, Davis sees those factors outweighing Texas Tech’s firepower.
Utah will host Texas Tech on Saturday at noon p.m. ET on FOX.