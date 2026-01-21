Carson Beck 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Carson Beck has lead the Miami Hurricanes to the College Football National Championship. He will be hotly discussed and dissected during this draft cycle with the lack of available quarterbacks in 2026.

Beck has been somewhat of a polarizing prospect dating back to 2024. Beck has a Stellar season at Georgia in 2023 and lead the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoffs in 2024 but unfortunately suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm during the SEC Championship against Texas and missed the playoffs.

Beck chose to transfer to Miami for his final season of eligibility instead of heading to the draft. Beck has once again lead his team to the playoffs and has them challenging for a National title.

As an NFL prospect, Beck has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback and has good athleticism to scramble and leave the pocket if necessary. He is not a dual threat quarterback but will use his legs if the opportunity arises.

Beck is an accurate quarterback who throws a catchable pass evidenced by his 70 percent completion percentage over the past three seasons as a starter. He also has an adjusted completion percent, accounting for drops, of over 78 percent.

Beck excels in passing on time and in rhythm. He has good but not great arm strength but still delivers passes to the outside on time. He is not afraid to throw over the middle of the field but needs to exercise more caution as most of his interceptions come from throwing over the middle.

Pocket navigation and feel for pressure is one of Beck's strongest traits. His pocket presence has lead to a career 15.7 pressure to sack ratio. He can get rattled and sped up by pressure but like many quarterbacks, he needs to adjust in his transition to the NFL and throw the ball away to live to fight another day.

Measurables

Name: Carson Beck

Carson Beck Height/weight/class: 6'4 220lbs, quarterback, 6th year senior

6'4 220lbs, quarterback, 6th year senior Awards: 2025 third team All-ACC, 2023 Coaches second team All-SEC

What Carson Beck does well

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plays in rhythm and on time quickly delivering an accurate and catchable pass at the top of his drop

Steps up into pocket and keeps eyes downfield

Plays winning football with a 37-5 record as a starter at Georgia and Miami

Where Carson Beck can improve

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Need to continue to develop reading through progressions, he will often lock into his number one read

Needs to limit writing checks over the middle of the field that his arm can't cash

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: C+

Position rank: #6 quarterback

Expected draft round: Fourth

Summary

Carson Beck can be an NFL starter in the right system. He commands the offense well and gets the ball out on time. He limits sack numbers and can play point guard by distributing balls to playmakers all over the field.

He may start his career as a backup but if given time to learn the offense and with ample weapons around him, he can play winning football. He may never be the type of quarterback that will carry an offense on his back but he certainly can be the glue that holds the offense together.