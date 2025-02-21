Arrest made in theft of Carson Beck's luxury cars in Miami: reports
Police in Miami have arrested a suspect in the theft of two luxury cars belonging to Hurricanes quarterback and another vehicle owned by his girlfriend, UM basketball star Hanna Cavinder.
Tykwon Anderson, a former defensive lineman at Miami’s True North Classical Academy, waived his rights and confessed to the burglary during police questioning, according to CBS News.
Anderson faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, first-degree grand theft, and grand theft of a vehicle after he and three other people broke into a home where Beck and Cavinder were sleeping.
Among the stolen goods were Beck’s Lamborghini and Mercedes and Cavinder’s Range Rover, the latter two vehicles having been recovered, while the Lambo remains missing as of Friday.
These mark the latest in a series of daring thefts targeting high-profile football players.
The situation aroused the FBI to warn in December about organized crime groups targeting professional athletes after notable burglaries affecting NFL and NBA stars.
The investigations culminated in the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida unsealing a criminal complaint charging seven Chilean migrants in connection with the crimes.
Beck was one of the most distinguished names to emerge in the transfer portal this offseason, landing with Miami out of Georgia after it was expected he would declare for the NFL Draft.
Instead, the former Bulldogs star landed with the Hurricanes, where he’ll be the presumptive QB1 for head coach Mario Cristobal when the 2025 football season kicks off.
Beck’s transfer to Miami included a reported NIL deal worth around $4 million, a major investment for the school to land Cam Ward’s successor at the position.
